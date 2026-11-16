Man Is Excited To Start A New Job, But When He Realizes His Company Is Trying To Replace Him, He Quits

Imagine starting a new job. What would you do if you later saw a job listing for your company for your exact job?

In this story, one man was in this situation, and he was pretty sure he was going to get fired. This was just the last straw at this company anyway. It wasn’t at all what he was expecting from this job.

Keep reading for all the details.

Plan on firing me? I quit I’ve been working in construction for a few years now. Slowly I’ve been working on my a certification for Health and Safety. I was given an opportunity to do that job with one place I worked at two years ago.

OP switched jobs.

Earlier this year I got a job offer from a smallish company closer to my house for a Health and Safety role. I gladly accepted it was less pay, and no extra benefits over the previous job, but it was closer to home and less hours. Going in, they knew I didn’t have the experience or the certifications, but they were willing to work with me and train me. Perfect.

But they lied.

None of that happened. I was given zero direction, no training, nothing. I used my father as advice because he’s been in health and safety for many many years. After asking all the right questions and going for answers with this new company I still received nothing. When giving advice I was shaken off and dismissed.

He was about to learn some disturbing news.

I was given tasks and documents to complete i had never done before and received no help. They had things that they needed done to pass their audits as well as to be compliant with local and provincial regulations. None of which they wanted to enforce regardless of my badgering to get it done. After about a month after starting, my father was scrolling indeed checking things out and he noticed a job posting. It was for my exact job. Same range, pay, and title.

He made a decision.

I spoke to my wife and we agreed it would be best if I left first before getting let go. I went in the following day and handed in my keys, cards and grabbed my remaining items. I never did get a call from my direct boss after I quit. I’m not sure how they turned out but I never did finish quite a few documents they needed because I was never given guidance or the information needed. From what I heard they got a mysterious call from OH&S later that month.

Is it possible that it was the same job listing OP had applied to and the company had forgotten to take it down? Quitting sounds like a good idea regardless since OP needed to be trained, but they refused to actually train him.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

Here’s some advice for Canadians.

This is a good question.

This person is reminded of another health and safety inspector.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

But this person doesn’t think OP actually won by quitting.

Maybe it would’ve been better to get fired. Quitting doesn’t include unemployment.

He thought he beat them at their own game, but he may have actually lost. Regardless, it sounds like an awful place to work. I hope he ended up somewhere much better.

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