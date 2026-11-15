Man Planned Seven Days Of Annual Leave Around His Favorite Video Games, But His Girlfriend Questioned His Choice Of Vacation Time

Everyone deserves to spend their free time enjoying the things that make them happy.

The following story involves a man who planned to use 7 days of his paid annual leave to play new video games that will soon be released.

When he shared this with his girlfriend, she got upset and disagreed with his plans.

She insisted that he shouldn’t use too much personal leave for gaming.

Do you agree with her? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for using 7 days of annual leave just for myself? Gaming has been a hobby of mine since I was young. I prefer single-player games and haven’t really played any online games in a few years. I get 28 paid days of leave per year, and there are a few games coming out later this year that I’m excited for. The Wolverine game came out this year, along with quite a few other games I’ve been looking forward to.

This man plans to take 7 days of leave to play his video games.

So, I decided to put in for 5 days of leave for them in October and also 2 days for GTA 6 in November. This will leave me with around 10 days of leave left to use before the end of March. This does not include Christmas and New Year. Both my girlfriend and I get that time off extra because our place of work closes down.

His girlfriend told him he shouldn’t use his days off just to play games.

I mentioned this to my girlfriend, and she asked if I was serious. I said yeah and mentioned that it’s not going to affect our plans, so it’s not an issue. She said I shouldn’t be using that much leave for games. I asked why, and she just repeated tat I shouldn’t. I asked how it is different from taking time off to do other hobbies or different from her wanting to take a week off to relax by a pool on holiday.

Now, he’s wondering if he was in the wrong for making this decision.

She said it wasn’t the same but couldn’t say how. She said I shouldn’t be open to just taking a day, but I said no. I just repeated that it doesn’t affect our plans or her, so I don’t see what the issue is. She just said it was too much. AITA for using 7 days of leave for a hobby?

Honestly, I have to agree with OP.

Using a personal leave for a hobby is no different from taking time off to relax at home.

OP’s girlfriend is entitled to her opinion, but she should also respect that gaming is something he enjoys and looks forward to doing.

How about you? Whose side are you on? Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user gives their honest opinion.

Here’s another personal remark.

Short and simple.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

People are siding with OP.

Finally, live your life, says this one.

Some people book beach resorts, while others book a date with their gaming console!

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