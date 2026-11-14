Man Took His Paraplegic Dad To See A Movie, But A Police Officer Was Parked In The Handicapped Spot

Imagine being disabled or going somewhere with someone who is disabled, but a police car is parked in the only available handicapped parking spot. What would you do?

While some people may just find somewhere else to park, the person who wrote this story decided to handle it in a completely different way. He blocked the police officer’s car with his own car.

As you might imagine, the police officer was pretty upset about this, but his emotions changed when he realized what he had done.

Let’s read all about it.

Police officer blocks the handicap parking spot, and gets rekt. Happened years ago. My dad is a paraplegic, but is able to drive a specially modified car. He needs the handicapped spot so that there is enough room to maneuver his wheelchair. One day him and I decided to go watch a movie at the local mall, but when we got there, we find our usual parking spot occupied by a police car. My dad decided the best alternative spot would be right behind the offender. He wouldn’t be blocking the road, only that one spot.

They weren’t in a rush.

We proceed to go and watch a movie, and had a nice meal at a restaurant. Took our sweet time too. About 5 hours later, we decided it was time to head home, so as we left the mall, my dad hung back to pay for the parking, while I went ahead to open up the car to load him and his wheelchair. When I approached the car, I was immediately confronted by a steaming buffalo of a man. He asked me: Is this your car? To which I responded: It sure is.

Wow! The officer was furious!

He went off like an exploding rotten whale carcass. He called me every possible expletive his pea sized brain could summon. As I walked around the car, I saw that he had plastered about 20 parking tickets to the windscreen. It’s worth noting that we did not have a handicapped sign in the window at the time.

The officer suddenly realized his mistake.

I just calmly let him finish his tirade, as I waited for my dad to join me. Which happened about a minute later. I swear, the look on his already bovine face made the whole tongue lashing absolutely worth it. He immediately started backtracking and apologising, trying to cover himself, but the damage was done. Apparently he was just popping into the pharmacy to pick up something.

His dad tried to stop the officer.

As he started ripping the tickets of the windscreen, my dad stopped him to ask what he was doing. He tried to play it off, but my dad insisted that he would be delighted to have his day in court for this one. In the end, after some truly pathetic grovelling, we decided to let him off with a warning.

Yes, the officer should not have parked there, but they also shouldn’t have parked without their disabled placard in the window.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person finds the story unbelievable.

Another person can relate to OP’s situation.

This person loves the ending.

Another person also loves the ending.

The turn of phrase at the end really was the best part. I hope they actually told the officer, “We’ll let you off with a warning.”

It’s amazing that the police officer didn’t have their car towed. I’m surprised he waited all that time.

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