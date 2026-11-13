Man With Sensitive Skin Only Had Three Deodorants That Didn’t Burn, So He Refused His Girlfriend’s Demand To Try Cheaper Brands To Save Money

When money gets tight for a couple, suddenly every small purchase becomes a debate.

One man and his girlfriend lived together and split almost every cost, and as prices kept climbing, she started looking for places to cut back. Hygiene products ended up on the list.

The catch was, he has a skin condition that flares up in winter, and he’d spent years figuring out which products he could use without pain.

Deodorant was the hardest, since most brands burn right away or after a few uses. Only three types of sticks ever worked, and none of them were cheap.

His girlfriend thought he should simply try cheaper brands until he found one that worked, and he didn’t want to put his armpits through the ringer just to save a buck or two.

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AITA for refusing to switch to cheaper hygiene products? I’m gonna try and make this as short as I can. GF and I (both 22) live together and split almost all costs. I make about 1k more but have both car payments in my name because we figured that’s easier.

Then came the matter of personal hygiene.

Now, I have sensitive skin. It’s likely some kind of skin condition. My dad has the same thing. It gets worse in winter. I have to apply lotion within 10 minutes of drying off, otherwise it gets itchy and painful, and I can’t use things like pools for the same reason and the chlorine making it worse. I figured out how to deal with it a while ago and what products I can use that don’t make it worse.

Lotion isn’t the only thing that’s tricky for him.

Deodorant is probably the most difficult one, because a lot of them either immediately start burning or burn after I’ve used them a few times. There are exactly 3 kinds of deodorant sticks that don’t do this, and they’re not the cheapest. I’m also not open to trying new ones. I think anyone can imagine that having your armpits burn isn’t exactly pleasant.

Soon his girlfriend begins to criticize the price of some of these products.

GF wants to cut down on our expenses, and hygiene products have been one of those. She believes I should just try the cheap ones until I find one that works. I don’t particularly want to and told her as much. But I get the concern with everything getting more expensive every day and do feel like this might be crappy of me.

When you finally find a product that works, it’s hard to just let it go.

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Shopping around for other products that don’t work could end up being just as expensive.

This goes way beyond just a personal preference.

Maybe personal hygiene isn’t the right category to cut back in.

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The price to not suffer is worth it every time.

This man spent years figuring out which products keep his skin from burning, and his girlfriend wants him to start over to save a few dollars. A cheaper deodorant that makes his armpits burn is a pretty big price to pay, even bigger than the one on the shelf.

His girlfriend’s worries about the cost of living are valid, but the two will simply have to find other areas to cut back in.

Sometimes comfort is worth the extra money.

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