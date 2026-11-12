Military Police Officer Wanted To Give A Marine A Speeding Ticket, So The Marine Failed Him At The Shooting Range

Imagine having a police officer try to give you a speeding ticket for an unfair reason. Would you let it go or try to find a way to get revenge?

In this story, we hear about this scenario unfolding on a military base. A Marine was speeding, but he had a good reason.

Eventually, he had the perfect opportunity to get even with the military police officer. Keep reading for all the details.

A Marine military police tried to wrongfully give my dad a speeding ticket, but my dad got his revenge. This is a story my dad recently told me about his time in the Marine Corps back in the 80s that I really enjoyed hearing. My dad was driving through base in the middle of the night when suddenly a white truck pulls up and starts tailgating him with their bright lights on. My dad could barely see from getting beamed by all 3 mirrors. His words were “For five minutes, I couldn’t even see his grill.” Because of this, he speeds up a few mph to add some space, but the white truck sped up with him and stayed on his bumper.

He was just trying to see.

So my dad speeds up another few mph to add more space, and this time the white truck threw their lights on and pulled him over for speeding. It was an MP (military police), who was a lance corporal. The Lance MP calls for backup, and another MP shows up who is a corporal, which is a higher rank than lance corporal. My dad tells Corporal MP exactly what happens, and the two MPs get into a dispute because Lance MP wants to give my dad a ticket for speeding but Corporal MP doesn’t want to after hearing my dad’s side.

The Corporal MP had the final say.

Lance is full on arguing with a higher rank because he’s adamant on giving my dad this ticket. In the end, Corporal MP says no ticket, and they let my dad leave. Now, my dad is a shooting range coach in the Marine Corps. In the Corps, you have to do a shooting qualification every single year and you must pass, or else you can face disciplinary action. The coaches basically instruct and manage the Marines during live fire as they are doing their qualification. They are mostly watching for safety. If you do anything unsafe with your weapon, the coaches can throw you off the range and you do not qualify.

It was bound to happen sooner or later.

So fast forward a few months after the MP situation. My dad is on the range, coaching and monitoring as usual, when he looks over at the block of shooters next to him. And who does he see is doing their qualification today? Good ole Lance MP. So my dad talks to Lance MP’s coach and asks to switch places and tells him he will explain later, and the coach agrees. Now my dad is Lance MP’s shooting coach.

He warned the Lance MP.

At first Lance MP didn’t recognize him, but my dad walks up and says “Do you remember me?” And the Lance MP puts his head down and says yes. So my dad says “You have one time, one tiny mistake and you’re done.” So over the next few hours, Lance MP goes through his rounds of shooting and shoots well, making zero mistakes, an obvious pass.

The Lance MP almost made it through.

When the shooting is finished, each shooter must unload their weapon while the coaches walk through and inspect to make sure all weapons are clear of rounds. Lance MP had his weapon open and shows it to my dad, but before my dad could get a good look at it and verify it was clear, Lance MP closes the chamber and walks off. He couldn’t tell if the chamber was actually empty.

Too bad for the Lance MP.

My dad says “That’s the safety violation I needed! Get the heck off my range!” Lance MP starts crying “No this is nonsense! This is freaking nonsense!” Dad wasn’t having it. He was gone. Lance MP, a Marine Corps military police who is basically armed at all times, fails his shooting qualification due to a safety violation. I don’t know what happened to Lance MP when his command found out why he unqualified, but based off my own time in the Marine Corps, I’m positive he was in trouble.

Yikes! He was so close to not making any mistakes.

Let’s see how Reddit responded.

This person has a theory about what happened to the MP.

Someone who was in the Air Force shares their experience.

This person doesn’t think the MP was very smart.

A former Marine weighs in.

Wow! The Lance MP lost twice for trying to give OP a ticket. He was outranked when trying to give OP a ticket. Then, he failed the shooting qualification because OP wanted revenge. He definitely wasn’t very smart.

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