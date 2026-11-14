Neighbor Is Asked To Sign Off On The Homeowners’ Construction Plans Next Door, But Concerns About The Fence Make The Request More Complicated Than A Simple Signature

Neighbor projects get risky when your property becomes part of the structure.

This homeowner was asked to waive several required setbacks.

Most requests seemed harmless.

Then the gravel patio reached the cedar fence.

Let’s see why that signature felt risky.

AITA Neighbor using my fence as retaining wall for their patio My neighbor next door is asking me to sign a permission letter to 1. Link up fences 2. Allow a hot tub 7 feet from my property line and fence 3. Allow a patio made of gravel to be flush against my cedar fence.

OP has some concerns about this plan.

They have to ask for permission because they are violating the code that the patio and hot tub have to be a minimum of 10ft away from my property line. With me signing this letter they would be allowed to make the changes they want. Originally when they were discussing their plans with me they said that there would be a space between the patio and my fence. My concern is that they are going to damage the fence by essentially using it as a retaining wall. There is a significant hill from their house to my fence, which would require a wall to keep in the gravel. I have no problem with them linking up to my fence or having a hot tub where they want it.

I don’t have enough construction knowledge to know if this would be an issue and damage the fence or not. I’d need to know more about the fence.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Here’s a recommendation to check zoning laws.

Another person suggests talking to a lawyer or city inspector.

This person wouldn’t sign the letter.

Here are some more potentially negative consequences.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a person who changed their minds about donated items, only to return to the shop to find them all sold.

And here’s another recommendation for a lawyer.

This homeowner had good reason to reject a patio exception that could damage the cedar fence.

The neighbors could build a proper retaining wall instead of transferring that risk onto someone else’s property.