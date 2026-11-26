One Late-Night Noise Dispute Turned Petty When A Resident Responded To Hours Of Loud Music By Creating His Own Racket At Sunrise

Apartment living requires compromise when one person’s evening entertainment becomes another person’s sleepless night.

What happens when a loud neighbor refuses every polite request to lower the music?

After earplugs failed, this tired tenant found a noisy way to return the favor each morning.

Read on to see how an early wake-up call finally restored the peace.

Upstairs neighbor was loud so I had to be louder.

A few years ago I had an upstairs neighbor at the apartment complex I was living in. Every night he would play loud music. I had work early in the morning so I would have to go to bed early.

But the chaos continued.

A few times I spoke to him and asked him if he could turn it down a bit and he would always say, “No, I live here too.” I tried earplugs, but but the noise still kept me up. So I decided to make my own kind of noise. In the morning when I woke up for work I would drop things on the hardwood floors that we had. And if the sound wasn’t loud enough, I would throw them on the floor. When I left to go to work I would slam the door so hard that I thought the door would come off its hinges.

It worked like a treat.

After a few days he came to me and asked why I was so loud in the morning. I said it’s because I got a terrible night sleep and was so tired that I kept dropping things. He said he would turn down the music at night and I never had a problem with him again.

Here is what people are saying.

But what if they are metal fans?

I had a less polite term for it, but yes.

Would that be as effective? I doubt it.

Too far, bro.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a student who thought he was getting away with slacking in the lab, but got a rude awakening when grades came in.

Well, you want to give them an incentive to stop, so no.

This worker answered nightly music with dropped objects and slammed doors during the neighbor’s preferred sleeping hours.

After several loud mornings, the upstairs neighbor finally agreed to lower the music and the noise problem disappeared.

He eventually discovered that apartment sound travels in both directions.