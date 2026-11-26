His Manager Insisted Monitors Were “Magical Devices” That Didn’t Need To Be Plugged In, Leaving An Employee Trying To Explain Why They Still Required Power To Work

Technology becomes much easier once electricity enters the equation.

Unfortunately, one manager believed office monitors had evolved beyond power cords.

Several confused employees followed that advice.

Then the support calls began.

Check out how IT handled this wireless miracle.

Power cords optional We gave a bunch of equipment for people to work from home. Apparently, the manager of the department has been going around. And telling the users that the 24” monitor is self-powered. No power plugs are needed from the wall.

This man received several calls about monitors not turning on.

I mean we are pretty cheap. These monitors are not USB-C, and DisplayPort does not carry enough power to the monitor. We got several calls today asking why the monitors are not turning on. We have been sworn up and down that no power plug is required.

Now, they are being asked to set the monitors up and show the customers that they need power.

They even insisted that this was how it was explained to them. They went as far as having us set it up in the office to show them power is required tomorrow. It would be pretty amazing if electronics did not require power to operate.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

Short and simple.

This user has a rhetorical question.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who goes to HR over his manager’s wardrobe complaints, then revels in the manager getting demoted.

Lol. Now, here’s a funny and sarcastic question.

A manager told remote workers their ordinary monitors were self-powered and needed no wall connection.

After multiple calls, IT scheduled an office demonstration proving that electronics still require electricity.