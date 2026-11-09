One Of Her Bridesmaids Kept Canceling And Missing Important Events, So She Kicked Her Out Of The Bridal Party, Only To Find Out That She Had Cancer, But She Still Wouldn’t Let Her Back In

Planning a wedding is a lot of hard work, but it can also be a lot of fun and excitement.

What would you do if you were planning your wedding, but one of your bridesmaids kept canceling on events and having to reschedule every little thing?

That is what was happening to the woman in this story, so she finally told her that she was out of the bridal party, only to find out that she had cancer. Despite this, she did not reinvite her into the bridal party because of how she handled the situation.

It seems kind of heartless to not allow her friend to be a bridesmaid at this point. Read through the full story and see what you think.

AITA for kicking a bridesmaid out of my wedding and not including her again when I learned she has cancer. I don’t know if I am in the wrong here.

Planning a wedding can be hard, but very exciting.

My wedding is in two weeks. I have 4 bridesmaids and I picked them around 2 years ago. This is about Ashley. She is the type of person that is quiet in group chats, so her not being super excited and what not is normal. The problems stated a year ago when I was trying to get everyone bridesmaids dresses.

This is just rude.

It started off with her telling me that she can’t afford the dress and if she could wear something she already had. I told her it wasn’t a problem and I was planning on buying everyone’s anyways. She canceled 3 times to go bridesmaids shopping and when we got her she was not interested at all. She was on her phone the whole time.

If she doesn’t want to be a bridesmaid, she should just back out.

I also asked if she wanted to be a bridesmaid ( in private) or if anything was going on and she told me everything was fine. When tailoring came around, she didn’t show up and just decided to wear the dress as is.

Everyone is bending over backwards for her, and she still doesn’t show up.

At this point I was not seeing her but she didn’t show look frail. I contacted her again asking if she wanted to be a bridesmaid or if anything was going on. She told me no again. My bachelorette party was this weekend. We moved it because she told us that when we were originally going to do it, didn’t work for her. Then we moved it three more times so she could come. The night of when we’re suppose to go out she canceled.

How could she have known?

I was really upset at this point I had enough and told her that she is out of the bridal party. She clearly doesn’t want to be involved. The next day I got multiple texts messages about how I was a jerk and she apparently has cancer. I had no idea because she never told me. She still has all her hair…

This might be a bit heartless, but her friend did handle the situation poorly.

I got on a call with her and she wants back in and I told her no. I told her she should have informed me about what was happening in the first place. That we could have made things work but her hiding the fact and stringing me along was not okay. I told her that she literally ruined my bachelorette party this weekend because she could not be honest.

Some things are bigger than a wedding.

She called me a jerk and I don’t know. I am hurt how she went about the whole situation and I don’t want her standing up there with me on what is suppose to be the happiest day of my life. AITA?

Her friend most certainly handled things poorly, but having cancer does give her a valid excuse. She should let her back into the wedding party.

Read through the comments below to see what other people think.

This is on the friend, not the bride.

There was no way she could have known her friend had cancer.

It isn’t about the illness, it is about the behavior.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

This commenter says that she already tried to have her as a bridesmaid and it didn’t work out.

There was no way to know she even had cancer.

She didn’t kick her out because of the cancer. She kicked her out because of her behavior.

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