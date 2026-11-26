She Begged Her Upstairs Neighbor To Stop Drumming, And He Answered With A Lesson On Technique

Learning a new skill is admirable, but it’s a lot less charming when the practice room is directly above someone else’s bed.

One tenant had an upstairs neighbor who picked up drums about a month earlier, and he played every evening for two hours straight.

She worked early shifts and needed to be asleep by 9:30, so the excessive noise cut right through her nightly routine.

But when she went upstairs and politely asked if he could practice earlier or in a different room, the conversation took a turn she didn’t see coming.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for asking my neighbor to stop practicing drums in the evening? My upstairs neighbor has been learning to play drums for the past month, and it’s driving me insane.

His neighbor’s practice times have clashed with his own routines in the worst possible way.

He practices every night from like 7 to 9 PM, which I know isn’t super late, but I work early shifts and need to go to bed around 9:30. The sound carries right through my ceiling, and it’s impossible to relax or watch TV.

So the tenant tried to reason with the guy, but he didn’t seem too eager to adjust his practice schedule.

I went up and politely asked if he could maybe practice earlier in the day or find a different room. He said he works until 6, so evenings are his only free time, and that he’s staying within the building’s quiet hours, which start at 10 PM.

The tenant describes just how annoying this noise really is.

The thing is, he’s really bad. Like, beginner level, just banging away with no rhythm. If it was good music, I might not mind as much, but it’s just random loud noise for two hours straight.

Nothing this tenant has tried to use to drown out the sound has worked.

I tried wearing headphones and using a white noise machine, but nothing blocks out bass drums. My sleep has been terrible, and I’m exhausted at work.

So he tried to ask the neighbor yet again, but still no luck.

Yesterday, I left a note asking if he’d consider getting an electric drum kit with headphones. He responded with a long note about how acoustic drums are better for learning proper technique and that I should invest in better soundproofing if noise bothers me. My lease isn’t up for six months, and I really can’t afford to move right now.

This tenant is right to feel hopeless about this situation.

What did Reddit have to say?

This user thinks this neighbor gives musicians a bad name.

The neighbor may not be doing anything illegal, but that doesn’t mean the tenant shouldn’t take action.

This tenant will need to go above the neighbor’s head if they want this situation to change.

No one signs up for an apartment to hear drumming all night.

The building’s quiet hours may protect him from complaints, and they don’t protect her from exhaustion. Her early shifts are real, and so is the sleep she’s missing.

A neighbor who truly cared about learning well could also care about the people living under his floor.

Having the right to be loud doesn’t make it the right thing to do.

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