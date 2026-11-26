He Thought His College Was Paid For, Then His Dad Handed Him A $320K Bill And Wanted Monthly Payments

Money and family are a risky mix, especially when it comes to outstanding debts.

One man went to college without a dime saved by his parents, so he took out his own loans to cover what he could.

When it wasn’t enough, his father stepped in and took out loans of his own to help.

The man then spent years paying off his share, and he assumed his dad’s help had been a gift.

Then, many years later, he learned the truth: his father had barely touched those loans, and the balance had ballooned.

Now his dad wants him to start paying, and he isn’t sure why he should.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not paying my dad back for college? I went to college 15 years ago. My parents did not save any money for my college education, which I accepted.

This student was left to fend for himself financially, and getting anyone else to help was an uphill battle.

I didn’t qualify for financial aid beyond standard student loans, which I took out. I tried to get a cosigner to take out additional loans, but my extended family refused to cosign.

Finally, his father agreed to help a little.

My father decided to take out Parent PLUS loans to help me out. Between my loans (about $40k) and the ones he took out (about $80k), I was able to afford college.

A lot of years and hard work later, the loans were repaid.

When I finished school, I took eleven years to pay off my own student loans. I didn’t hear about the Parent PLUS loans for years and assumed that the funds were a gift.

He soon received quite the shock.

I now have found out that he basically has never paid anything toward these loans. The current principal balance is now about $320k. He is now asking me to send him money each month to cover the payment of the loans.

But he never signed up to pay off a loan of this size.

I’m currently not in a position to help assist with the payment of the loans. I have a good job, but I also have three kids and a mortgage. He never asked for money toward the loans until recently. AITA for not wanting to abide by his demands?

His father doesn’t sound like the most financially responsible person.

What did Reddit think?

What his father really needs is a professional to help him dig himself out of this hole.

This user is appalled by this father’s lack of financial literacy.

This fellow parent couldn’t imagine asking their children to do something like this.

This commenter’s verdict all depends on what the pair previously agreed to.

Eleven years of paying off his own loans earned the son a clear conscience.

Instead, he got silence and a surprise bill from a father who wasn’t near as financially responsible.

Asking a working father to repay someone else’s debt just isn’t fair. Most redditors seemed to agree.

A surprise this big deserves a real conversation, not a demand.

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