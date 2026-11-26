Giving A Friend Somewhere To Stay Seemed Like A Kind Gesture, But A Man’s Hospitality Led To Their Friendship Unraveling After The Guest Treated His Girlfriend Disrespectfully

Helping a friend does not mean accepting disrespect inside your own home.

This houseguest decided honesty gave him permission to insult the person hosting him.

Instead of backing down, he turned one rude comment into a friendship-wide dispute.

Let’s see how this uncomfortable stay came to an end.

AITA for telling my friend he can’t stay at my apartment anymore after he insulted my girlfriend? I (28) let my friend “Carl” (28M) crash at my apartment for a few days while he was between jobs.

One night, Carl really started crossing the line.

My girlfriend came over the other night, and Carl straight up told her she was “too good” for me and could “do better.” I told him that was disrespectful and he needed to apologize.

But instead of showing remorse, Carl only doubled down.

He refused and said he was “just being honest.” So I told him he had to find somewhere else to stay. He packed his stuff and left, but now he’s telling everyone I “chose a girl over a friend.”

This situation has managed to split the friend group.

My other friends are split because some say I overreacted and others say he crossed a line. AITA?

In this instance, he would probably be better off without Carl in his life.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter understands his friend’s comment much differently.

This user has four reasons why he should drop Carl like a hot potato.

He gave Carl a fair chance to show remorse, and he decided not to.

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Strong boundaries are essential in times like these.

This man asked his friend to leave after he insulted his girlfriend and refused to apologize.

Some friends called it an overreaction, but honesty doesn’t protect a guest from consequences for just outright disrespect.

Carl confused a temporary couch with permanent permission to insult his host.