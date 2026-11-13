She Brought Her Own Pepper Grinder to Cut Back on Salt—So She Was Shocked When a Rude Stranger Snatched It Off Her Table and Walked Away

Some people believe anything left unattended is free for the taking.

One woman had a lunch routine at her workplace food court, where she enjoyed a Chick-fil-A salad most days. She was trying to cut back on salt, so she used lots of black pepper and brought her own disposable grinder.

On one particular day, she was eating when a stranger approached her table. The woman didn’t say a word, grabbed the pepper grinder, and walked away with it.

This diner wasn’t about to let this slide. She followed her back to her table and took it from her hands.

She was left wondering what kind of entitled person would do something like this.

Keep reading for the full story.

That’s my pepper! This just happened. I work in a place that has a food court, and I usually eat a salad from Chick-fil-A for lunch.

This employee was on a health journey, so she opted to bring her own seasonings from home.

Since I’m trying to reduce my salt intake, I use copious amounts of black pepper… so I have a disposable black pepper grinder (McCormick).

She was getting on with her lunch just fine, until a stranger decided to bug her.

I’m eating my salad, and I see this woman approach me. She doesn’t say anything and just grabs my pepper and turns to walk away.

The employee is obviously not okay with this, so she confronts the stranger.

I told her it was my personal one, but she didn’t even acknowledge me and kept walking. So I followed her back to her table and snatched it out of her hands.

This stranger was clearly oblivious to her surroundings, so the employee lets her know what’s what.

She tried to tell me that a pepper shaker was supposed to be for anyone to use. “Look around. Do you see salt or pepper shakers on any table?” I didn’t wait for an answer and just walked away.

What a bizarre interaction.

Redditors are sure to get a kick out of this one.

People really aren’t as polite as they used to be.

Asking for permission was the bare minimum here.

This user shares a similar story.

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This stranger owes this woman a serious apology.

This may be the only time anyone has ever tried to steal a pepper grinder in broad daylight.

This stranger clearly had no shame, considering how quick she was to gaslight the rightful owner.

A pepper shaker has never caused so much drama.

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