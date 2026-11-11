November 11, 2026 at 4:35 am

She Moved Into Her Own Dorm Room, But Her Senior Roommate Claimed The Space And Yelled At Her Until She Felt Like A Guest

by Benjamin Cottrell

college students sitting on bunk beds

Pexels/Reddit

Some people mistake a room for a kingdom.

One freshman did everything right when she moved into a new dorm room after her old one fell apart. She even asked housing for her future roommate’s contact so she could introduce herself, but housing never replied.

That meant the senior who already lived there, a student who’d spent six months alone and had no interest in company, never got a warning that anyone was coming.

So when the freshman arrived, she walked straight into a furious roommate who blamed her for housing’s mistake.

The senior took over the room, stayed on the phone until 3 a.m. with every light on, and shut down every attempt to talk it out.

Now the freshman is afraid to walk into her own room.

Keep reading for the full story.

I feel like I’ve invaded my new roommate’s space and the guilt is driving me insane, what do I do?

I moved into a new room in my student living accommodation because my old one was falling apart and I couldn’t live there any longer. They showed me a few rooms, and I picked the one I liked.

This student tried her best not to step on any toes.

Now, I even asked admin to give me my roommate’s contact so that I could have a word with her before I moved in, since she wasn’t there when I went to have a look at it.

The admin never got back to my message, and I finally moved in.

That’s when the other shoe finally dropped.

I found my roommate completely livid because “someone” was moving in, and she really did not want anyone to move in. She apparently got into a brawl with the admin because they didn’t let her know that someone was going to move in.

Her arrival was quite a rude awakening for this other student.

She had been living alone for 6 months without a roommate (she’s a senior, and I’m a freshman), and the entire room and the bathroom have all her stuff everywhere, and she is MESSY. She’s been here for three years now.

I found a little corner, and I only come to the room to sleep, that too past 1 a.m. sometimes. I’m scared of going into my own room because I feel like my presence violates her privacy.

Entitlement wasn’t the only problem this roommate had.

She’s also very loud and stays on the phone past 2-3 a.m., that too with all the lights on. I’ve tried communicating with her, but nothing helps. She’s obligated to do whatever she wants because it is HER room.

I keep making myself smaller and smaller to not bother her, but I’m drained.

I feel very guilty that I chose this room, too.

Am I the bad roommate by virtue of my existence?

Sounds like this roommate needs to buck up and accept the inevitable.

What did Reddit have to say?

It’s time to take this up with the professionals.

Screenshot 2026 11 09 at 5.16.10 PM She Moved Into Her Own Dorm Room, But Her Senior Roommate Claimed The Space And Yelled At Her Until She Felt Like A Guest

 

Screenshot 2026 11 09 at 5.16.22 PM She Moved Into Her Own Dorm Room, But Her Senior Roommate Claimed The Space And Yelled At Her Until She Felt Like A Guest

It’s time for this student to start making her mark, whether her roomie likes it or not.

Screenshot 2026 11 09 at 5.18.08 PM She Moved Into Her Own Dorm Room, But Her Senior Roommate Claimed The Space And Yelled At Her Until She Felt Like A Guest

Even if the senior’s complaint was legitimate, she’s aiming it at completely the wrong target.

This freshman tried to do her due diligence and not walk into a hostile environment, but housing’s incompetence launched her headfirst into one anyway.

This entitled senior really needs to get a grip. Three years in a dorm doesn’t make it hers and hers alone, and her behavior towards this freshman is just plain unacceptable.

No one deserves this much hostility for simply choosing a dorm.

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Author

Benjamin Cottrell

Benjamin Cottrell | Assistant Editor, Internet Culture

Benjamin Cottrell is an Assistant Editor and contributing writer at TwistedSifter, specializing in internet culture, viral social dynamics, and the moral complexities of online communities. He brings a highly analytical, editorial voice to his reporting on workplace conflicts, malicious compliance, and interpersonal drama, with a specific focus on nuanced stories that lack an obvious villain.

As a published author of rhetorical criticism, Benjamin leverages his academic background in human communication to dissect and elevate viral social media threads. Instead of simply summarizing events, he provides readers with balanced, deep-dive commentary into why the internet reacts the way it does. In addition to his cultural reporting, he is an experienced fine art photography essayist and video game reviewer.

When he isn’t analyzing the latest viral debates, Benjamin is usually chipping away at his extensive video game backlog, hunting down the best new restaurants, or out exploring the city with a camera in hand.

Connect with Benjamin on Instagram and read more of his essays on Substack.

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