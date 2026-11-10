She Noticed Her Boyfriend’s Weird Eating Habit. She Told Him to Avoid It if He Wanted to Make a Good Impression on Her Parents

First impressions can matter, especially when meeting a partner’s family for the first time.

The following story is about a woman whose boyfriend will soon meet her parents.

He was nervous and asked her how he could leave a good impression.

So she answered honestly and told him he had one table manner that her parents might find weird.

Can you guess what that eating habit was? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA for asking my boyfriend to change his table manners before meeting my parents? My boyfriend and I have been together for a year and a half. Things are getting serious. He’s a great boyfriend, and I love him. But he has this eating habit that surprised me when we first started dating. He rinses his fork, spoon, or chopsticks in his glass of water while eating. Like, if he’s eating spaghetti and gets tomato sauce on his fork, he’ll swish it around in his water to clean it off before taking another bite. And then he actually drinks that water, tomato sauce and all.

This woman brought it up to her boyfriend.

I thought it was pretty weird at first, but figured it’s his own water and he’s the one drinking it, so whatever. Anyway, he’s going to meet my parents soon, and he’s been pretty nervous about it. He’s been asking me all kinds of questions and has already gotten some gifts ready for them. Yesterday, we were watching TV when he asked if there was anything he could do to make a good impression on my parents. Without really thinking, I brought up the water thing since it was something that caught me off guard when we first met.

Now, she’s wondering if telling him about it makes her the bad guy.

I told him he can do whatever he wants, but my parents would probably be a little weirded out if they saw him doing that. So I asked if he could just avoid doing it when we eat with them. He said he understood, but seemed a little surprised that I’d brought it up. Later, he asked why I hadn’t said anything sooner if I didn’t like that habit of his. He also asked if it was really that weird, since he’s only doing it in his own glass of water anyway. AITA?

In my opinion, OP didn’t do anything wrong.

Her boyfriends asked a question about how to leave a good impression on her parents, and she responded with her opinion.

She also clarified that she herself didn’t care about that habit. It’s just that others might find it weird.

Do you agree? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

It’s disgusting, says this one.

People are saying it’s weird.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an incoming college student who does not want to share their grandparents’ monetary gift with a medically complex sibling.

Here’s a valid point.

Finally, here’s a simple solution.

Meeting the parents can be really stressful, so take all the advice you can get.

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