She Planned to Move Into Her Parents’ Rental With Her Fiancé. Then She Saw How Upset Their Longtime Tenant Was About Leaving

It’s hard to turn down an affordable place to live, but it’s also hard to say yes when it affects someone else’s life.

That’s the problem one newly engaged couple is facing after struggling to find a place they can afford.

Luckily, the woman’s parents offered to rent them a small house on their property so they could save for a place of their own.

The only catch was that a tenant had been living there for years. So when she got three months’ notice, she was upset and said she didn’t know where she could afford to go. And with rooms nearby going for nearly twice what she pays for the whole house, it’s easy to see why she’s worried.

Now the parents have left the decision up to the couple, but the offer doesn’t feel quite as easy to accept as it did at first.

Read on to see what you would do.

WIBTA if I move into the tenant’s rental and leave her heartbroken ? We have a separate tenant building on our property that we rent out for really cheap, and there has been a tenant renting there for a few years. She loves it here and doesn’t want to leave. The issue is that I recently got engaged, and my fiancé and I are really struggling to find a place to stay. The rent in other areas is shockingly expensive, and we’ve even tried looking for options through bank loans but are still struggling.

When her parents saw that she was having a hard time, they offered help.

My parents saw this and offered us the tenant’s rental until we’re able to save for our own place, and we agreed and were extremely grateful. And yes, we will still be paying rent. Unfortunately, when my mom told the current tenant about it and put in her 3 months’ notice, she was very sad and so upset. She said that she doesn’t know where else to go and is unsure if she will be able to afford to live somewhere else. The area where we are charges around 8–10k (I’m in South Africa, so the currency is different) for just a room, but my parents charge her 4.3k for a small house. She didn’t even want to pay that price initially, so finding other places for that price will be extremely difficult.

Not wanting to be a bad person, she’s very torn about what to do.

My parents told me to think about it. Either my fiancé and I let the tenant stay and we struggle, or we let her find another place and we move in. My parents want to support my fiancé and me and give us a good start, and they want us to be happy, but at the same time, my mom also feels bad for the tenant, and so do I. I feel like this is kind of my fault, and I will be the ** here to kick her out. I really don’t want to be an ** and seem entitled either. WIBTA?

Oh no! That’s quite the predicament.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit would do.

This person is also from South Africa.

That is a very valid point.

Here’s someone who thinks she’s been getting an amazing deal.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who escalates her issue to the state when a third family is added to a shared neighborhood well.

This reader’s cousin had that very thing happen to them.

It would be hard not to feel bad for the lady.

However, she and her partner have their future to worry about.

If they can put off moving in a little longer, they could ask her parents to give the tenant some extra time to find a place she can afford.

But if they’re struggling to find somewhere to live themselves, it’s okay to take her parents up on the offer.

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