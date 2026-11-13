Something About Her Neighbor Feels Off, And School Pickup Has Become A Source Of Worry For Her

Living next to neighbors should never make someone feel unsafe in their own home.

The following story is about a woman who had been dealing with years of disturbing behavior from her next-door neighbor.

Whenever she picks up her kid from school, the neighbor would simply wait by the street to watch her.

This and similar incidents in the past leave her feeling increasingly uncomfortable.

Yikes! This can seriously creep anyone out. Let’s take a closer look!

Neighbor waiting for me at school pickup. What to do? I’ve had many problems with my next-door neighbors. I ultimately called the police last year after years of being followed, met at my car at night, and other essentially stalking behavior. When the police spoke to them, they lied and said they’re friendly and try to wave at us. They also said they don’t know what we’re talking about.

This woman discovered that their car’s taillight was busted.

After that, their behavior ceased for a couple of weeks until I walked by their house with my dog. We have cameras on our property that are on the side in between our houses. We also have another one that points towards our driveway in the direction of their property. When my partner was out of town, our vehicle on the street in front of our house was out of view of the cameras. We discovered that the tail light had been knocked out and the side mirror was hit as well.

She noticed him always waiting by the main street whenever she picks up her kid up from school.

Whenever I go to the school that’s a block from us, the neighbor waits on the main side street nearby, out of sight until I pull up. He’s there every time I leave, regardless of how long I’m at the school. I don’t know what to do aside from ignoring him. It’s a multigenerational household, and he’s the adult son who’s clearly unemployed and in his mid-twenties. He picks up his brother at the school, so there’s nothing I can do.

She thinks this will continue for the foreseeable future.

He’s waited for me before when his brother wasn’t of school age. He stopped when my partner came out instead of me. I can’t move and have just accepted that this is the foreseeable future for me. I really appreciate anyone reading this. I know it’s a bit long. Any advice is greatly appreciated!

This honestly sounds like a creepy and awkward situation.

What’s worse is that OP feels she couldn’t escape from it, and the stalking might continue for a long time.

I think it’s best that she continue documenting every incident and be aggressive about recording any unusual encounters or vehicle damage.

Ugh! Talk about scary neighbors. Let’s check out the comments below.

Here’s some helpful advice.

This one shares a similar thought.

Here’s another idea…

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Home should be a place to relax, not a daily suspense scenario.

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