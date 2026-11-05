The Shirk Report – Volume 917 – Nov 5
Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– She’s got a different sense of humor
– All the pasta
– Thermal image of heated car seat
– Clever droplet sports balls
– The cutest volunteer
– “Let’s camp here for the night”
– Don’t squash the squash
– Hammock gaming rig
– Reforestation
– Spooky cake
– It’s OK, just a lot of red fish
– Life finds a way
– One way to pass
– Deep in thought
– Daughter Door Dasher for Dad
– HappyCar
– Weekend incoming
– Hot Wheels details over the years
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Study Reveals This 2012 Film Is The Scariest Movie Of All Time
– Japan launches spacecraft to mysterious moons of Mars
– The Staples Gift Card Heist
– People Can’t Get over Where Cashews Really Come From
– Thousands of Years Ago, This Seafloor Was a Forest. Now It’s Something Else Entirely
– The remarkable bond between a man and a deer
– Is the Entrée Making Its Exit?
– People are using AI to make their smart TVs smarter
– One Man Explains How Bad Dental Health Can Lead to Bad Mental Health
– States With the Highest—And Lowest—Student Loan Payments
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
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