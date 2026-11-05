The Shirk Report – Volume 917 – Nov 5

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

– Friday!

– She’s got a different sense of humor

– All the pasta

– Thermal image of heated car seat

– Clever droplet sports balls

– The cutest volunteer

– “Let’s camp here for the night”

– Don’t squash the squash

– Hammock gaming rig

– Reforestation

– Spooky cake

– It’s OK, just a lot of red fish

– Life finds a way

– One way to pass

– Deep in thought

– Daughter Door Dasher for Dad

– HappyCar

– Weekend incoming

– Hot Wheels details over the years

– Until next week

10 ARTICLES

– Study Reveals This 2012 Film Is The Scariest Movie Of All Time

– Japan launches spacecraft to mysterious moons of Mars

– The Staples Gift Card Heist

– People Can’t Get over Where Cashews Really Come From

– Thousands of Years Ago, This Seafloor Was a Forest. Now It’s Something Else Entirely

– The remarkable bond between a man and a deer

– Is the Entrée Making Its Exit?

– People are using AI to make their smart TVs smarter

– One Man Explains How Bad Dental Health Can Lead to Bad Mental Health

– States With the Highest—And Lowest—Student Loan Payments

5 VIDEOS

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND