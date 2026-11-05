November 5, 2026 at 12:55 am

The Shirk Report – Volume 917 – Nov 5

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report – Volume 917 – Nov 5

Welcome to the Shirk Report where you will find 20 funny images, 10 interesting articles and 5 entertaining videos from the last 7 days of sifting. Most images found on Reddit; articles from Digg, Kottke, WITI, Facebook, Twitter, and email; videos come from everywhere. Any suggestions? Send a note to submit@twistedsifter.com.

20 IMAGES

Friday!
She’s got a different sense of humor
All the pasta
Thermal image of heated car seat
Clever droplet sports balls
The cutest volunteer
“Let’s camp here for the night”
Don’t squash the squash
Hammock gaming rig
Reforestation
Spooky cake
It’s OK, just a lot of red fish
Life finds a way
One way to pass
Deep in thought
Daughter Door Dasher for Dad
HappyCar
Weekend incoming
Hot Wheels details over the years
Until next week

10 ARTICLES

Study Reveals This 2012 Film Is The Scariest Movie Of All Time
Japan launches spacecraft to mysterious moons of Mars
The Staples Gift Card Heist
People Can’t Get over Where Cashews Really Come From
Thousands of Years Ago, This Seafloor Was a Forest. Now It’s Something Else Entirely
The remarkable bond between a man and a deer
Is the Entrée Making Its Exit?
People are using AI to make their smart TVs smarter
One Man Explains How Bad Dental Health Can Lead to Bad Mental Health
States With the Highest—And Lowest—Student Loan Payments

5 VIDEOS

Shirk 917 Featured Image Final The Shirk Report – Volume 917 – Nov 5

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Ashley Dreiling

Categories: SHIRK REPORT
Tags: · ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter