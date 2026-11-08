Their Roommate Had Her Boyfriend Move In To Their Apartment Without Permission And Refused To Make Him Leave Even Though He Was Abusive, So They Are Leaving The Apartment At The End Of The Month And Making The Guy Move Out (So He Will Be Homeless) Until Then

Choosing a roommate is a big decision and not one that should be forced upon you if it can be avoided.

What would you do if your roommate invited her boyfriend to move in with her for a few weeks, but that turned into an open-ended situation, and he was filthy and abusive?

That is what happened in this story, so when the boyfriend wouldn’t move out even after they told him to, they went to the landlord to get out of the lease. Now, they are moving out at the end of the month, but the boyfriend can’t be there until then, which leaves him homeless.

Honestly, I think this person was way too tolerant of their roommate and the boyfriend. Read through the full story below and see what you think about it.

AITA for basically making my Roommate’s boyfriend homeless? I 20(FTM) moved in with my roommate (20F) about a year ago.

He sounds awful.

A couple months ago she moved her flavor of the month in “for a couple weeks.” Dude has no job, three cats and nothing else going for him. It’s now been several months and I wanted him gone. Mostly for her. He’s borderline to abusive. Threw a lighter so hard at her he cut her nose, leaves bruises on her, and they are always screaming and fighting with each other.

Her roommate is never going to make the guy move out.

So, I told her I wanted him be out by the end of July. Her response “ It’s not only your choice” and moving more of his stuff in. And every time I asked after that… more of his stuff got moved in. Then she starts blaming me for the state the apartment is in.

They have put up with this for long enough.

I work all the time and I’m barely home. They leave dishes piled for days. But the fact that she’s never seen me deep clean the bathroom is “messing with her mental health.” At this point I was done I told her he needs to be out in 3 days or I’m going to the office. She of course refuses, so I do I go to the office.

Why would the apartment even want to add him to the lease?

And she gets lease violations and she has the audacity to go down and try to put him on the lease without my consent. I, of course, put an end to that quickly and went after the Apartment office for allowing her to even start the process to the point he was on our resident portal as a resident.

At least they will be moving out soon.

I threatened to sue the apartment for breach of contract if they didn’t let me out of the lease. If she wants him so badly he can definitely be the other lease holder. But I’m not screwing up my credit for them. But I’m not moving out until the 7/31 and I’ve made it clear that him and his three cats are banned from the apt until my part of the lease ends and his starts 8/1.

There was no reason to put up with that situation for as long as they did.

I’m not trying to be petty. But I tried so hard to get her to see he needed to leave and she knew I didn’t want him here and still tried to add him to the lease behind my back. He does have a job now. But I feel like I’ve been paying half of grown man’s rent for months, because she needs a man. Did I take it to far… I’m just not sure.

No. If anything, they were too patient in this situation. It would have been much smarter to put their foot down from the beginning and not let the guy move in.

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about the situation.

This is exactly what I was thinking.

The guy is making himself homeless by creating this situation in the first place.

People can’t just bring people in to live in your home.

They signed a lease for one roommate, not two plus cats.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a HOA who says that “no weekend renovations” means no repairing a storm-damaged shed, either.

Nobody should have to deal with living with someone like that.

They were in a dangerous living situation and did what they had to do to get out of it. The only thing they did wrong was not doing it sooner.

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