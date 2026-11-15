Two Women Humiliate Her Friend At A Bar, So She Doesn’t Hold Back When Confronting Them

What happened to common decency?

Did it go the way of the dodo?

After reading this story, I have a feeling that you might be asking yourself the same question…because these folks are RUDE.

Check out what this woman had to say about why she decided to give two people in a bar a piece of her mind after they were rude to her friend.

AITA for being angry at a woman for how she treated my friend? “Before we get into the story, I want to let it be known that I am a lesbian as this is important to the story. My wife and I are visiting a friend of mine in his country, and we went to the bar one night. As we were talking, there were two girls in the table next to ours, and my friend said he thought one of them was cute, so I told him to go talk to her. My friend was hesitant at first, but eventually did it. He introduced himself, offered to buy her and her friend a drink, and the first girl said what she wanted and suggested something for her friend and my friend got them what they wanted, and talked with them for a bit. He came back to our table quickly, and when I asked why, he said he ran out of things to talk about, so he got nervous didn’t want to be a bother to them, so he came back to our table. Later on, my friend told me he was heading back home because he had to work home early tomorrow.

They sound pretty rude…

As he was leaving he stopped by the girls table to go make a final quick talk with them, and halfway the second girl goes “Not interested. We’re lesbians, we don’t want to talk to you, go away. Shoo!” and did that shooing away hand sign to my friend. My friend visibly got embarrassed, apologized for not noticing, and left, and I was mad. After a few minutes, I went to the girls’ table and asked the second girl what her problem was and what made her think she could speak to most people like that? She told me she wasn’t interested, and I said her not being interested is perfectly fine and acceptable, but she talked to and treated him like he was a dog or a pest to be dealt with which is what I took an issue with.

Bingo!

You can reject someone without being a jerk about it. I also said that she sure didn’t seem to have an issue pointing out being a lesbian until AFTER my friend bought her a drink (in her defense, her friend/partner was the one who asked for it, not her, so I do regret that part). The girl got a bit quiet and visibly embarrassed and she and the first girl left a bit after that. When I told my friend about it, thanked me for sticking up for him, but is worried about maybe there being drama now at the bar and it being associated with him. AITA?”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said she’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kis who cooks and pays rent, so doesn’t think they should have to do the dishes, too.

And this person spoke up.

They sure were rude, huh?

Why can’t people just be polite to each other?

It seems like a lost art form!

She stuck up for her friend and there’s never anything wrong with that!