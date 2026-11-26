User Skipped Half An Error Message With “Blah, Blah, Blah,” But The Help Desk Technician Sent Them Back To The Beginning And Made Them Read Every Single Word

Error messages are rarely exciting, but every word usually matters.

This caller decided the middle portion was unnecessary.

Unfortunately, “blah, blah, blah” offered limited diagnostic value.

The technician needed a slightly better translation.

Read on for the full story.

Blah, blah, blah… A few years ago, this user calls me early in the morning with a problem. User: “Good morning, ThatBrozillianGuy. I’m trying to use this program, but it’s giving me an error message, no matter what I do.” Me: “Good morning, User. Ok, I need you to please read me what the error message says.”

He makes the user back up.

User: “The operation you’re trying to execute is currently unavailable. There is a blah, blah, blah… blah, blah, blah… please contact the account administrator.” Me: “User, I need you to read me the entirety of the message, so I can diagnose what the problem is. I’m sure it doesn’t read ‘blah, blah, blah.'” User: proceeds to read the message as written.

Wow! This person tried to skip right to the end.

Let’s see how the folks over at Reddit relate to this story.

Apparently, many people think “blah, blah, blah” is technical jargon.

This person couldn’t be more general.

Here’s someone who used to comb through lines of code.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who let’s their boss make the wrong call about inventory and crash and burn because of it.

Here’s this person’s similar conversation.

The user replaced most of an error message with “blah” and expected support to diagnose it.

Once asked to read everything, the technician finally received the information hidden inside the technical fine print.