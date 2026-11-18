Woman Disciplines Her Sister-In-Law’s Toddler In Front Of Her, But Her Husband Thinks She Went Too Far

Disciplining someone else’s child is usually a no no, but certain situations can really call for it.

In this situation, one new mother has become increasingly frustrated with her six-year-old nephew, who frequently ignores instructions, hits other children, and behaves badly in other people’s homes.

Her biggest concern, however, is his lack of caution around her newborn.

After several incidents involving the baby, she finally reached her limit during a car ride when the boy refused to stop blowing a loud whistle.

What happened next left the entire family stunned, and now she’s wondering whether she crossed a line.

Read the full story below.

AITAH for disciplining my sister-in-law’s child? My SIL’s 6-year-old boy doesn’t listen. The kind of kid who does what he wants when he wants and gets away with it. We’re talking like hitting other kids when he doesn’t get his way, grabbing their toys without permission, behaving badly as guests. Like kicking/bouncing/footballs at other people’s houses near their TV, and just jumping near my newborn child’s head and having his mother/father turn the other cheek at that. My husband, the brother of my SIL, usually takes charge and scolds him, but even then his sister felt offended.

Things escalated, though.

This was especially bad when the boy jumped on the mattress where my newborn was sleeping on, when he could just walk around her. He could have stepped on her head. And on other occasions, I advised him to, let’s say… not kick or bounce a football near someone else’s TV/mirror… he would just say NO and continue doing it. I just kept quiet cuz not my child, not my house, and no one else told him to stop. I had it with the kid. He and his mum hitched a ride back with me, my husband, and my baby at night. He had a whistle to which he was blowing it loudly as he was getting in the car. It was night, the car was small, there’s a baby in the car.

And nobody was doing anything.

I stood at the car door while he (and everyone else) was already seated. I told him to stop, and he said NO and kept whistling. Told him to stop again and keep that whistle away, and he ignored me and whistled but softly. It’s like as if I’m invisible atp. My husband in the driver’s seat said no, it’s ok, just get in. But I’m like nope, I’m not getting in until he keeps it away. Still doesn’t budge. So, with the baby in one hand, I grabbed the whistle from him with my other hand. He put up a fight, but I shook him down and took the whistle.

She simply disciplined him. In front of his mom.

I told him I will return it when u reach home. Then everyone in the car was shocked, frozen, even his mum, as I went in and sat beside him. I never did anything like that before. My husband was in the driver’s seat telling me to give him the whistle, but he said “her,” so I thought he wanted to hold the baby while driving, but he actually wanted the whistle so the boy could feel assured. English isn’t his first language. Obviously, I said no, and he insisted, and I insisted no, and I guess I sounded scary or something (I wasn’t angry at all!) cuz my SIL’s voice was shaking, telling my husband no, it’s ok, just drive pls.

It felt like everyone else was overreacting.

I guess my husband and in-laws never saw that side of me. I kept quiet the whole drive as I usually do, just relaxing, zoning out, and my husband and sister had a short, light convo as per normal. And then as they left our car, he said to the boy, me, and my auntie and my baby apologize to u. I didn’t say anything, but in my heart I’m not sorry at all lol. But I was nice to all of them like nothing happened and said bye, goodnight. After they left, my husband asked me why I lost control like that. But I don’t think I was out of control??? It’s my car, my rules. He actively rebelled, so his toy got confiscated. And I didn’t hit him or curse him. I asked nicely more than once. I didn’t even shout. AITA?

She sounds awesome.

What did Reddit think?

I agree.

Yup.

He needs discipline.

Right??

Yup.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a mom who has been saving for her child’s private education, but now her stepson’s mother expects her to do the same for her stepkid.

More food for thought.

It’s like some people use their kids as psychological warfare/harassing fire.

His parents should be setting boundaries rather than leaving other family members to repeatedly have to intervene while their kids misbehave.

Kids need kind but firm discipline. That’s love and respect too. For all involved.