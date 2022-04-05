Your Phone Has a Hidden Map That Shows Where You’ve Been and the Photos You’ve Taken There
There’s no doubt about it, we live in a world where companies have A LOT of information about us, whether we like it or not. And sometimes data is being collected about us that we don’t even know about.
One example is Google Photos, which many people use to take snapshots and make memories. But what a lot of folks don’t realize is that there is a location tracking device within the app that shows exactly where each photo in your phone was taken.
If you open your Google Photos app and click “Search” and “Places” you’ll find a map of all the locations where you’ve taken photos.
If you’re logged into your Google account, your Google Maps app will also give you this information. You can select “Your Timeline” and then choose from “Day” to sort by date or “Places” and you’ll see maps of what kinds of businesses you’ve been to.
If you’re not comfortable with this information being tracked, you can always disable this feature. To do this in the Google Maps app, you can click on “Manage Location History” when you are in “Timeline”. You can then turn it off.
In the Google Photos app, you can turn this off by going to “Settings”, then “Sharing”, and you can turn on “Hide Photo Location Data.”
