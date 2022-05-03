A Travel Nurse Compared His Salary to When He Worked as a Staff Nurse

A travel nurse named Alex Kim posted a video that highlights the enormous wage gap between working as a travel nurse and a staff nurse at a hospital.

Kim works as a pediatric hematology and oncology nurse and, after he made the switch from staff nursing to travel nursing, he shared this video highlighting the differences in pay.

As a staff nurse, Kim made $827.61 per week compared to the $3,627.53 he’s making every week while working as a travel nurse. Obviously, getting paid nearly $2,800 more PER WEEK is a pretty incredible step up.

Kim said, “Before this, I was living paycheck to paycheck [and] the thought of saving money was just a pipe dream. With my previous position, I also worked an additional two jobs working in outpatient surgery centers for extra cash. I never had time to see my friends or to even go on a vacation since starting my career as a nurse.”

Travel nurses typically work for about 13 weeks in one place before they move on.