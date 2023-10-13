The Shirk Report – Volume 757
by Ashley Dreiling
20 IMAGES
– Friday!
– “MOM!”
– Father of the bride
– Floor made of leather belts
– Lifting two male humans
– There’s a glitch in the Boomer matrix
– Teaching little brother to skateboard
– Money recovered from the Titanic
– Sourdough starter expansion
– My boy is a rebel
– “Perks” of working on a wind turbine
– The future is now
– Hand-embroidered and lovingly sewn frog purse
– Dancing raccoon duo trying to open the door
– Sail into the rainbow
– Three-for-one banana special
– Bedtime stories
– Seagull surprise
– HOA says you need a fence to block trash bins from view
– Until next week
10 ARTICLES
– Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short
– ‘A Plague on the Industry’: Book Publishing’s Broken Blurb System
– How Often You Should Shower, According to Science
– This wormy robot can wriggle its way around a jet engine
– Photos Show People Stranded At Burning Man After A Rainstorm Turned The Desert Into A Mud Pit
– The 1 Thing Financial Experts Say You Should Teach Your Kids Early
– Florida is Home to the Internet’s Favorite Rodent
– My So-Called #TradWife Life
– He Fled a Traffic Stop in Louisiana. Now He’s in Prison for Life.
– 16 Hilarious Posts From People Who Chose Unconventional Baby Names
5 VIDEOS
UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND
