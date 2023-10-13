October 13, 2023 at 12:55 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 757

by Ashley Dreiling

Definition Of Shirk REport The Shirk Report Volume 757

20 IMAGES

Friday!
“MOM!”
Father of the bride
Floor made of leather belts
Lifting two male humans
There’s a glitch in the Boomer matrix
Teaching little brother to skateboard
Money recovered from the Titanic
Sourdough starter expansion
My boy is a rebel
“Perks” of working on a wind turbine
The future is now
Hand-embroidered and lovingly sewn frog purse
Dancing raccoon duo trying to open the door
Sail into the rainbow
Three-for-one banana special
Bedtime stories
Seagull surprise
HOA says you need a fence to block trash bins from view
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short
‘A Plague on the Industry’: Book Publishing’s Broken Blurb System
How Often You Should Shower, According to Science
This wormy robot can wriggle its way around a jet engine
Photos Show People Stranded At Burning Man After A Rainstorm Turned The Desert Into A Mud Pit
The 1 Thing Financial Experts Say You Should Teach Your Kids Early
Florida is Home to the Internet’s Favorite Rodent
My So-Called #TradWife Life
He Fled a Traffic Stop in Louisiana. Now He’s in Prison for Life.
16 Hilarious Posts From People Who Chose Unconventional Baby Names

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

