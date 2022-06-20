Jun 20, 2022
Woman Thinks She’s Cracked the Code on Gen Z Emojis and She’s Letting Millennials Know What’s Up
A 30-year-old woman thinks she’s figured out what Gen Z folks are really saying when they use emojis and she was nice enough to share her findings on TikTok with the world.
Scarlett Alexandra may be 30-years-old but she lives in a dorm with youngsters while going to college and she laid out what those Gen Z’ers are REALLY saying with their emojis.
Here’s the first video she posted about this topic…pay attention, you might be surprised what some of these mean…
And Alexandra even followed up with a second video where she gave folks even more insider knowledge about the emojis that Gen Z’ers are using these days.
Who knew?!?!
Now you can get out there and show these kids what you’re made of!