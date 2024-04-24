NASA Recovers Space Debris That Landed In A Florida Home
by Trisha Leigh
There are all kinds of weird things that can happen to people who live in Florida.
That said, I don’t think most of them expect to have space debris crash through their roof.
“It was a tremendous sound. It almost hit my son. He was two rooms over and heard it all.”
Hello. Looks like one of those pieces missed Ft Myers and landed in my house in Naples.
Tore through the roof and went thru 2 floors. Almost his my son.
Can you please assist with getting NASA to connect with me? I’ve left messages and emails without a response. pic.twitter.com/Yi29f3EwyV
— Alejandro Otero (@Alejandro0tero) March 15, 2024
But after NASA came to cart it away, I suppose there was no denying it.
The object that crashed through Alexandro Otero’s home in Naples was pretty large and cylindrical. Experts looking at the photos believe it could have originated from the International Space Station.
That said, NASA is still analyzing the junk and has yet to confirm the 2-pound object came from space at all.
The Otero’s home security system recorded the sound minutes after US Space Command recorded a piece of space debris entering our atmosphere.
You’ve got to figure Otero has a case for getting the feds to fix their roof, at least.
Though Executive Director of the Center for Air and Space Law at the University of Mississippi says things could get complicated.
“It gets more interesting if this material is discovered to be not originally from the United States. If it is a human-made object which was launched into space by another country, which caused damage on Earth, that country would be absolutely liable to the homeowner for the damage caused.”
The debris could possible be from a NASA-owned pallet that was launched by the Japanese space agency.
So, you know. Good luck getting someone to pay for it.
For now, Otero and the rest of us have to wait for NASA to confirm it’s space junk in the first place.
I, for one, am oddly invested.
