Dec 13, 2022

11 Fascinating Charts About the Human Body

If you think you know a lot about humans, hang on tight!

Because you’re about to have your MIND BLOWN after you look at these 11 fascinating charts about the human body.

Take a look for yourself!

1. That is wild.

And kinda creepy!

This is what all the nerves related to your teeth look like. from coolguides

2. Good to know…

Just in case…

Know your worth. from coolguides

3. It all sounds painful.

Avoid the stomach! And the neck!

Tattoo Pain Chart from coolguides

4. Through their eyes.

Fascinating!

cool idea of how fresh new babies see the world from coolguides

5. This is important stuff!

So keep an eye on them!

What Your Fingernails Say About Your Health from coolguides

6. Don’t ever start.

You’ll thank me later!

A Simple Guide Showing What Smoking Does To Your Heart! from coolguides

7. And here’s why you should quit…

If you already started.

What happens to your body when you quit smoking from coolguides

8. Take a look at this one.

And pay attention!

Breast cancer signs with lemons from coolguides

9. Do you have a test coming up…?

If so, consult this chart.

How long drugs stay in your body from coolguides

10. No one here gets out alive.

It’s a fact!

Causes of Death from coolguides

11. Read all the details.

And commit it to memory!

I’ll never remember this mid-heart attack but this is good to know from coolguides

twistedsifter on facebook 11 Fascinating Charts About the Human Body

Categories: NATURE/SPACE, SCI/TECH
Tags: · , , ,

Copyright © 2022 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter