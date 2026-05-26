Tenant Endures Months of Rude Neighbors Slamming Doors at 3 AM—Then Panics Over Filing a Landlord Report Due to Retaliation

Living in an apartment usually means putting up with a certain amount of noise, but this woman says her neighbors have turned everyday disturbances into what feels like a deliberate campaign to make life miserable.

The young mother in this story says things started off awkwardly with the neighbors across the hall, who were never particularly friendly and became openly hostile after she politely asked them to lower the loud music that was triggering a migraine.

Since then, she claims the couple has escalated the tension with constant late-night yelling, visitors coming and going at all hours, and door slamming so violently that it has literally knocked items off her walls.

After enduring it for months, she is ready to report it to the landlord, but she is afraid of retaliation.

AITA for reporting my neighbors for slamming their door constantly? I (30F) live in an apartment complex with my husband (30M) and our two kids (3 and 3 months old).

Well, you can’t get along with everyone.

We’ve lived here for about 2 years now and when we moved in we met the neighbors downstairs (on both sides) and the neighbors across the way. They all seemed pleasant except for the ones across the way.

Let’s see what’s wrong with the ‘bad’ neighbors.

We have said hello and they just nod or completely ignore us so we have just kept to ourselves. Besides one instance where they were playing their music so loud it was vibrating the walls and causing me a migraine. So, I walked over and rang the doorbell and politely asked them to turn it down a little bit because I had a migraine and the bass was just a lot and they rolled their eyes and slammed the door.

Wow, they sound absolutely awful.

Ever since then they have been rude so we’ve kept our distance. A few months ago they got a dog and possibly a cat (it sits by their door and has a collar and name tag but no address or contact info). And my husband noticed that when they take the dog out they take the dog to do it’s business in front of our parking spot and no one else’s even though there is a strip of grass in front of the entire parking area.

They just keep getting worse and worse.

They have began to start slamming their door so hard it’s knocked stuff off of our walls. We realized they have been doing it on purpose as there has been a couple of instances that we will be leaving at the same time and they close the door ever so quietly and don’t “pay attention” to us.

If they confront the neighbors, they will only get worse.

We don’t want to say anything to them for fear of retaliation in some way since they already take their dog to poop in front of our car. We have tried being passive aggressive and slamming our door to show them how annoying it is but to no avail.

Why not record it and report to the landlord?

During the day we have learned to deal with it but they continue to slam their door at 11pm, 2am, 3am, 6am. Random hours, Sunday-Saturday. They have people coming and going at all hours. They’re yelling with the door open arguing in the middle of the night to the point they’ve woken us up.

Some people are just hard to live with.

We have opened the door to ask if they’re okay and they run inside and shut the door or they’re already down the stairs and at their car. It’s never consistent times that this happens at but it’s put us on edge.

Even visitors are noticing the problem.

We had a family member babysit a couple weeks ago for a couple hours and she talked to me about how them slamming their door had made her jump a few times. So, I’ve gone back and forth of whether to go to the office to complain as this has been going on for several months now and now I feel embarrassed to ask someone to babysit because of them slamming their door so hard. AITA?

It is clear that these neighbors are intentionally being loud. That is the exact type of thing that the landlord should deal with. Trying to be nice and ignoring it simply will not work with these people.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

This person is dealing with neighbors like this as well. They say to report them now.

If they don’t start reporting them, nothing will ever change.

Things aren’t going to get better until they do something about it.

This person is living through something similar.

They need to gather proof before reporting them.

Some people make the worst neighbors, and sadly, those people almost always end up living in apartment buildings. What is so hard about being reasonably quiet and respectful?

You can’t reason with these people, so you have to report them to the landlord. If things still don’t improve, call the cops. Nobody should have to live with this constant noise.