Is This Mom A Jerk For Shaving Her Baby’s Unibrow?
Maybe looks shouldn’t matter – especially when you’re an infant – but the sad truth is that first impressions do matter, and when people are commenting on you or your child in public, it’s typically about their appearance.
This woman’s little girl has a prominent unibrow, and though she thinks she’s beautiful as she is, she’s tired of the constant comments from friends, family, and even strangers.
I have a baby girl who has a very thick unibrow. Of course I think she is beautiful, including her bushy little brow, but I am SO tired of the comments from other people.
Literally on a daily basis, people tell me I should dress her up as Frida Kahlo for Halloween, jokingly ask if she has a caterpillar on her face, tell me dad must be really hairy, etc.
Nobody seems to notice anything about her except that unibrow.
Deciding that people need to notice something else about her daughter, she shaved a bit to separate them. There was no fallout, at least until a month later when her father noticed.
So, I shaved a little separation into her brow. I used a tiny little facial razor that is very gentle on skin and made sure to take care of her skin afterwards.
It didn’t cause any sort of irritation or issues and I’ve continued to do it every week or so.
My husband finally noticed (I did it initially about a month ago) and demanded to know how I could possibly do something like that to our child.
Now, he says OP is going to give the girl body image issues and that they should have discussed alterations to her appearance ahead of time.
He doesn’t want her to do it again but OP says that until the daughter is old enough to have an opinion, she’s going to keep it up.
He’s angry with me because: 1) I didn’t run it by him first; 2) I’m going to give her body image issues; and 3) there’s nothing wrong with a unibrow.
I told him when she’s old enough to voice her opinions she can tell me what she wants, but until then I’m going to keep shaving it so that people notice more than just her unibrow.
He told me to post it on here to “prove” to me that I’m the AH.
Does Reddit think this is too much? Let’s find out!
A lot of people couldn’t get past how long it took OP’s husband to even notice.
Many people are ambivalent about the question, but do suppose OP could have run it by her husband first.
But others, like this one, disagree and think it’s a small decision and no big deal.
This person says dad really needs to pay more attention.
Plenty of folks, like this person, say the daughter will likely thank her mother one day for taking the matter in hand.
This is a small thing, really, that probably won’t matter in the long run.
I think the husband probably needs to let it go.
