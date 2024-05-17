HOA Tried To Fine Him For Using His Trash Cans On Pickup Day, So He Immediately Complied To Their Demands And Now They’re Regretting It
by Chris Allen
Are HOAs the modern equivalent to Voldemort?
Or parking enforcement?
Maybe a little bit of both.
Kinda like this story here, except the greatest tiny revenge was had.
I’ll let you know every time I use my garbage can.
I’ve never met anyone that said “Oh good, an HOA.”
We all have trash cans, but the sight of them offends the delicate eyes of some, so I complied with the new rule of ‘no seeing bins from the street’.
Then OP got an official notice about his trash bins.
I find a notice of my bins being out, which is surprising because I’m the only one who touches the cans and I know I’m 100% compliant.
So he naturally seeks out the cause of the offense.
I call in and ask why I got the notice.
The full description says “Bins in driveway with lids off.” I asked if this happen to be a Tuesday, and sure enough it was. Wednesday is pickup, and I was doing my weekly cleaning.
I was f****ng using them, I calmly explained through gritted teeth.
“Oh okay I’ll remove the notice.”
Great, but how do I prevent this from happening again?
“Oh, uh….I guess notify us.”
Alright, I said, I’ll notify you every time I’m using my trash cans.
“Oh that won’t be necessary….”
Clearly it is.
Hey he’s just complying, Mr. HOA!
That was five Tuesdays ago.
Today, I once again called promptly at ten o’clock and let Alan know I was about to use my trash cans.
“You know what, Mr. Endoman? I’m just going to put a hold on any trash can notices for you.”
Hey that would be swell, Alan.
That would be swell.
Sweet sweet victory.
Let’s see what folks had to say.
One person had a very similar story to share.
This person thought it best to be sure they got the message.
While this person thought they should REALLY be sure.
This person’s story just makes your blood boil.
Super swell, Alan, thanks.
I hope he kept going for a few weeks, just because.
If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · bad hoa, down with the hoa, hoa, malicious compliance, picture, reddit, revenge, top, trash cans