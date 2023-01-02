Why You Might Not Want To Trust That DNA Test You Took At Home
If the past couple of years have taught us anything, it’s that we can do almost anything from home. Introverts everywhere are celebrating the fact that they never have to interact with others again, and one of the things people are doing themselves is DNA testing.
Is it accurate, though? Are there risks?
Experts say the answers are “not always” and “yes, for sure.”
You know the kits we’re talking about, right? They promise to tell you about your ancestry, then send you a collection kit in the mail, you spit in a tube and send it back, they sequence the sample and send you the results to your email.
It’s simple, but according to at least one writer, you can get different results depending on which company you use.
According to bioinformatics expert Mark Gerstein, different algorithms can take identical raw data and return varying results.
If you’re thinking about giving up your DNA because of health concerns, you might choose a company that promises to provide you with your risk factors in developing certain cancers or other diseases.
The same type of contradictions are seen in these results, too, which is confirmed by a U.S. Government Accountability Office investigation.
“The test results we received are misleading and of little or not practical use to consumers. The experts we spoke with agreed that the companies claims and test results are both ambiguous and misleading.”
Apparently there are also tests that purport to tell parents whether their child will be smart or is likely to excel in certain activities, but you should know there is no good evidence that genes play a large role in any of these outcomes.
“The consensus is that the predictive value or such tests in the context of training responses or talent identification in sport is virtually zero.”
The issues with these (and other) at-home genetic tests go beyond inaccuracy, too.
A big one for most people is that there’s a good chance these companies are going to end up selling your genetic data, and that’s not something you can easily change – or change at all.
Your DNA could also be shared with law enforcement in the case of a criminal investigation or in immigration cases.
There is also concern that insurance companies could use the data to determine risks and to decide whether or not to offer someone coverage, and 23andMe has partnered with pharmaceutical companies to research diseases and develop new drugs using information gathered from customers.
Giving it freely can pose future risks for not only ourselves, but for close relative as well.
In addition to information being sold or traded, there’s always a risk of data breaches. In fact, Ancestry, MyHeritage, and GedMatch have all experienced attacks in the past.
If you’re still interested and are willing to forgive the lack of regulation, there are some questions you might want to ask before clicking the “buy” button.
- Are you comfortable accepting the terms and conditions (even if you don’t read them)?
- Are you ok with your information being shared with a third party?
- Did you doctor recommend it, if it’s for your health?
- Will you be ok if your results don’t match what you believe about your ancestry?
- How would you feel if the company’s terms or policies changed in the future?
It’s always good to ask the hard questions, even if they’re to yourself.
Just make sure your good with the answers and potential consequences before you dive in.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · at home dna tests, dna, reasons to be wary of dna tests, top