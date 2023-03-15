15 People Over 40 Share Their Secret To Happiness
There’s no one secret to happiness, and there’s no life that’s happy front to back, either. It’s impossible – at least if you live one that’s long enough to be satisfying.
That said, there are some people who reach middle age and are happier than others, so what’s their secret?
If you’re curious, these 15 people can tell you what’s worked for them!
15. The only ones you get.
Take care of your teeth. This is the only set you’re ever going to have and you don’t want to neglect them and mess them up like I did. I’ve got crap tons of fillings which don’t last forever and need replacement. A filling isn’t as good as the real thing and filled teeth can break, requiring crowns. I have two and it sucks.
Brush and floss thoroughly every single day without exception. Hell, get an electric toothbrush. See the dentist regularly. Ditch the sugary drinks.
14. A book of poems.
Don’t fall for the trap that your life needs to be one long narrative that you should be building. Life is best when it’s a bunch of happy moments that just happen to be connected.
Don’t try to make your life into a novel, make it a book of poems.
13. You can always turn around.
I was a raging alcoholic in my twenties and thought I would never recover from it. I never found a real job using my first degree or my masters. Part of it was because I was always drunk, part of it was the job market at the time.
I went back to school in my thirties and found something I like a whole lot more. Now, I’m married, nearly ten years sober, and have a great job.
My point is, if you end up on the wrong path or don’t like where you are, there’s always time to turn around and change it. Too many people just assume they’re stuck where they are and stuck with the issues they have.
12. You’ve got time.
Chris Rock said it best: ” Now, people tell you life is short. No, it’s not. Life is loooong. Especially if you make the wrong decisions! ”
Edit: The point is, you’ve got time. Don’t kill yourself trying to do it all now.
11. Humility serves you better than pride.
When I was 22, an older gentleman asked me how old I was and then told me, “chad303, when you are twice that age, you’ll be twice the man you are today.” I almost considered it a slight in that moment, but time has proven him wise.
Here I am, twice that age and, in my humble estimation, twice the man than I was then. I believe this chiefly because I have learned that kindness is not a weakness, humility serves you better than pride, and cruelty is a fool’s game.
10. It’s never too late.
It’s never too late to start again.
All in my 20’s I thought I couldn’t just restart my career or dump a useless boyfriend or go back to school because I was already on a certain trajectory. Made my choices now I gotta make the best of it. That’s total bullshit. You have no idea how incredibly young you are and how much time you have to do whatever you want to do.
When I figured this out, I found the man of my dreams, had a kid in my late late 30’s, dropped my entire career in my late 40’s and starting a new one at 50 and it’s awesome.
Edit:. Oh my! I had no idea my post would be so inspirational or that so many people needed to read it. Thank you everyone for the kind words and updoots and awards. I’m so excited for everyone taking a leap into the great unknown. You got this!
And if you are sad or upset or frustrated with life that’s ok too. You have time and it will pass. You have no idea what comes next and you have so much time to explore! I am still figuring things out..
9. There’s no shame.
It’s not a race! Stop comparing yourself to others. Just because they did things sooner than you, doesn’t mean they’re happier or better.
Try to start good habits. It is a little rough at first, but in a few years it will be second nature. Do this with things like cooking, cleaning, saving money and self-care.
It is okay to not like someone. It is also okay to have someone not like you (people are going to not like you for no reason. That is okay. It’s a “them” issue and not a “you” issue). Don’t be an ass to everyone and give them reason to dislike you, but also know that you are under no obligation to put up with someone else’s bad friendship.
There is no shame in seeing a mental health professional.
8. Friends are essential.
Maintain your friendships. In twenty years you will be so grateful for those people who saw you through marriages, children, illness and health. People who will go for a trip with you, love your kids, remember you as a young person.
Friends are essential but they require work. Don’t be alone just because you don’t want to be the person who reaches out to others.
7. They have to move on.
Never rely on your kids to make you happy. They will have to move on to their lives. Plan accordingly
6. Travel.
When I was in college, I had the chance to go to Europe but I passed because I had to work at a warehouse. I picked staying at a part time warehouse job over seeing the world.
When I finally went abroad in my 30s, it changed my perspective about everything and everyone. Go to another country that is far away and different than your own.
5. It’s nothing personal.
Don’t put yourself in ridiculous amounts of debt trying to portray a certain image. You’ll spend your entire life trying to get out of the hole you dug or you’ll have to declare bankruptcy.
Set aside enough money to cover 3-6 months of expenses for emergencies just like now. Moreover, save now for your retirement years. It doesn’t require much and if you have it taken directly from your paycheck you won’t be inclined to not pay yourself first.
Take care of your body. Exercise to maintain a healthy weight and good cardiovascular health. As you get older, it’s much harder to maintain these.
Enjoy the days of your youth without going overboard. There is nothing wrong with having a good time, yet if you are always waking up wondering what happened last night, why you can’t remember how you spent so much money or you always have a hangover; you should tone it down a bit.
Don’t take advice or criticism as a personal attack. Most times the people who care about you have observed behavior in you which is off putting, doesn’t reflect who you really are or could be or would make you a more rounded person.
4. A good list.
I’m 46, and here’s what I know:
money is important but it’s not the end all be all. It will not listen to your problems or hug you when you need it
Watch your weight, your blood pressure, and do not smoke. 75% of my patients that have the most serious diagnoses have at least one of these factors.
Comparison will rob you of joy. Be happy for others, but don’t feel you need to be like them.
Let go of the little things. Stress will kill you
Chase your dreams! Life goes by SO fast. You don’t want to be 80 yrs old and regretting not traveling, pursuing your passion, etc
You cannot change someone. Whether a friend or a partner, their faults will not “get better” and you cannot rescue them. Don’t waste your life on toxic people.
Make a point of performing kind acts for others. It will greatly enrich your life.
3. Your life depends on it.
Get a regular exercise routine going and stick to it like your quality of life depends on it, because it does.
2. Enjoy the ride.
Relax and don’t get overly angry
While others talk about material things or experiences the real lesson is to accept that things won’t always go the way you want them to and that’s ok.
Didn’t marry your perfect spouse? That person doesn’t exist – align expectations to reality and appreciate those who love you for who they are. Or find new people
Didn’t buy the perfect car? Oh, well, it still gets you where you’re going. Define your criteria for the next one and work towards it
Didn’t get the perfect house? Probably not. But it’s yours and you can fix it
Didn’t get that promotion? Don’t be so sure it would have worked out the way you think it would have.
Vacation wasn’t perfect? Are you sure about that, or were your expectations too high?
Point is, relax, enjoy the ride, work to your goals but remember none of it matters if you can’t enjoy it along the way.
1. Save your money.
Save. Your. Money.
I wish I could have back the thousands of dollars I threw in the fire partying at clubs.
There is some very good advice on this thread.
I might even take some of it!
Categories: LISTS
Tags: · advice from happy people in their 40s, askreddit, reddit, what makes you happy in your 40s