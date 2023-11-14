November 13, 2023 at 7:14 pm
What Do The F1-F12 Keys Actually Do?
by Ethan Cotler
Computer keyboards are equipped with special keys called function keys, labeled F1 through F12.
These keys have particular roles designated by the operating system or an active program and can be combined with Ctrl or Alt for different results.
Let’s look at what each of these function keys generally do:
F1
- In almost every program, you can use this as the help key.
- It opens the Task Pane.
- If you’re in Excel or Word, if you press Control + F1 it will hide or display the ribbon menu.
F2
- In Microsoft Windows, this key is a shortcut to rename a highlighted icon, folder or file.
- In Microsoft Excel, pressing this key will edit the selected cell.
- Press Ctrl+F2 together to get a print preview for your Microsoft Word document.
F3
- This key will open the search feature in many programs.
- In Microsoft Word, you can press Ctrl+F3, and it will convert whatever highlighted text to lowercase.
- On Apple computers running macOS X, it will open Mission Control
F4
- This key will open the address bar in Internet Explorer and Windows Explorer.
- Alt+F4 closes the active program window in Microsoft Windows.
- Ctrl+F4 shuts down the active tab or opens a window in Microsoft Windows.
F5
- Refreshes or reloads document windows or pages in most internet browsers.
- Ctrl+F5 commands a total refresh of a web page, clearing cache and re-downloading all contents.
- Refreshes folder or file content lists.
- Opens find, replace, and go-to window in Microsoft Word.
Starts a Microsoft PowerPoint slideshow.
F6
- Moves cursor to the address bar of most internet browsers including Mozilla Firefox and Internet Explorer.
- Ctrl+Shift+F6 switches to another open Microsoft Word document.
F7
- Used for spell check and grammar check within Microsoft programs like Outlook, Word etc.
- Shift+F7 runs a Thesaurus check on a selected word.
F8
- This key will enter the Windows startup menu, which can be used to access Windows Safe mode.
- It will display a thumbnail image display for all workspaces on macOS.
F9
- This key will refresh your active document in Microsoft Word.
- In Microsoft Outlook, hit this key to send an email.
- Pressing F9+Fn will activate Mission Control in Apple computers running macOS X.
F10
- If you’re running Microsoft Windows, this key will activate the menu bar of an open application
- Shift+F10 replicates the right-clicking action
- If you’re running macOS 10.3 or later, this key will reveal all open windows in an active program
F11
- This key can toggle full-screen mode on and off in most internet browsers
- Hides all open windows with macOS 10.4 or later
F12
- This key will open the ‘Save as’ window in Microsoft Word.
- Ctrl+F12 opens a document in Microsoft Word.
- Opens browser debug tool or Firebug.
- If you have an Apple computer with macOS 10.4 or later, this key will open or close the Dashboard.
Whether you have a Mac or a PC, the function keys are an efficient way to unlock hidden capabilities on your computer!
Try them out and see for yourself!