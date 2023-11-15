15 Things To Get Rid Of In The Next 15 Days
by Ethan Cotler
Do you feel overwhelmed with the amount of stuff inside your home? Or do you just want to organize your home a bit more à la Marie Kondo?
Well, it can be difficult to determine what you should keep and what you should throw out. It can be a frustrating feeling to be unsure whether to throw something out or not.
But it doesn’t have to be! From expired herbs and spices that have lost their flavor to those old books you’ve never read but you keep around because you might just break it out at some point, there are a lot of things that you might not realize you can part with!
Here are 15 things that you can get rid of to declutter your home:
1. Extra cooking utensils
If they’re chipped or broken in any way, you should definitely throw them out!
They’re cheap to replace and you probably have other things in your drawers you can use in their place.
2. Fast food extras
Do you really need all those McDonald’s sauces?
No you don’t.
3. Specialty appliances
Are you using that ice cream maker as much as you thought you would?
Think about selling these because they can actually be worth something.
4. Reusable water bottles
How many of them do you actually use?
Many people have a bunch of these in their shelves and they just gather dust.
Pitch ’em!
5. Old makeup
Expired makeup likely won’t harm you, but it could cause blemishing or cause a break out.
6. Old spices and herbs
They don’t expire in the conventional sense but can lose their flavor over time.
New ones are relatively cheap, so spring for the fresh stuff.
7. Disposable plastic shopping bags
You can pick these up anywhere.
Even if you use them as makeshift trash bags, they’re really not worth holding on to.
8. Single socks
Will you ever really find that other sock?
No, you won’t.
Let it go!
9. Cardboard boxes
Is saving a few bucks worth taking up all that space? Unless you’re thinking about moving, fold them up and put them in the trash.
Yeah, it’s a hassle to do this, but you’ll have so much more room.
10. Unflattering clothes
Maybe the clothes you liked years ago don’t match your personality today.
Donate them to your local thrift store and give somebody else a chance to pick up some cheap threads.
11. Unread books or books you’ll never read again
We’re in a digital age, so most of the books we’ve read before or we bought and haven’t read will never be picked up.
Also, they’re going to be heaviest thing you have to move if you decide to live somewhere else.
12. Old toys
If your children are not playing with certain toys, consider donating them to a thrift store.
You might just be giving a less fortunate parent a chance to get their kid a cheap birthday or holiday present!
13. Bath bombs and salts
They disintegrate over time, especially if stored around moisture (like in a bathroom).
Not worth the hassle of cleaning up the mess.
14. Potpourri
Does it still have a scent? Probably not.
Also, this stuff tends to collect a ton of dust because it’s left exposed to the elements.
That means there are likely a lot of weird critters crawling around on it that you can’t see.
Not good for people with allergy problems.
15. Old magazines
If it’s four months or older, you should probably throw it out. Ask yourself if you’re really going to be able get to all of them in your coffee-table stack.
Hopefully, these can get the ball rolling for you in your cleaning journey.
It may seem difficult at first, but if you take it one step at a time, you’re sure to make progress!