Woman Asks If Faking A Positive Pregnancy Test Is Okay to Catch Mother In Law’s Snooping Ways?
I think we can all agree that pregnancy is a sensitive issue, whether it’s planned, longed for, unplanned, a source of anxiety or a source of joy. That’s why people have generally also agreed that joking about being pregnant is a no-no for many reasons.
This OP was at her wit’s end, though, and so had to access a last resort.
Her mother-in-law is living with her and her husband, and after several little things, OP is sure the older woman has been snooping among her things.
My MIL moved in with us a month ago. I began to notice my stuff in the bedroom being touched. Furniture rearranged, stuff moved et cetera…
I felt like I was going crazy because my husband is the only one who has access to the bedroom and he doesn’t usually touch nor come near my things. I figured it must be his mom walking in and snooping on my personal things.
I told my husband and he said his mom would never…I had a huge hunch but couldn’t instal a cam in the bedroom to catch her in act.
Her husband doesn’t think that could be right, and so OP decided to prove she’s right – by leaving a fake positive pregnancy test in the master bath trash can.
So, I got me one of those fake positive pregnancy tests and threw it in the bedroom’s trash can. note the trashcan was placed in the corner near the closet.
Not only did her mother-in-law see it, she told the rest of the family and OP’s husband the “good news” without talking to OP or allowing her to handle the situation as she wanted.
Literally the next day after I got to work, I got tons of calls and texts from my inlaws “congratulating” me for my “pregnancy”. My husband came over to my workplace and was all worked up about it asking since when I was pregnant, and why I didn’t tell him.
I asked how he found out and he said his mom found the positive test in the trashcan in the bedroom. I asked if his answer just confirmed that she’s been snooping in the bedroom all along.
Her husband confronted her about keeping the “secret” and even made her take another test.
He had a “realization” moment but demanded we stick to the bigger issue, I said there was no bigger issue because the positive test was fake and this whole thing was done to expose my MIL’s snooping. he was not convinced. he had me take an actual test right in front of him.
Now everyone is giving OP a hard time for teasing her MIL with an event she’s dying to see happen and then yanking it out from under her.
He was livid asking how could I lie about such thing and break his mom’s heart since I know…very well that she longs for kids.
I got a lot of s*%t because of this from him, his mom and family now calling me a liar and manipulator.
AITA?
I bet Reddit has some thoughts on this sensitive topic!
The top comment says it would have been easier to just buy a lock, but they might be forgetting that her husband didn’t believe it was an issue.
But this person is not overlooking that he’s a jerk in this scenario, too.
They say that how MIL handled finding the test is actually a bigger problem than her snooping in the first place.
This commenter says that just because the others are mad doesn’t mean OP was wrong to call them out.
They keep coming back to the husband’s betrayal, though.
I got stuck on the “he made me take another test in front of him” bit and never really came back.
I honestly hope this woman realizes it’s time to go before she actually does get pregnant. Yikes.