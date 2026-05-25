Teacher Introduces Boyfriend to Her High School Principal—Then Panics After Realizing They Share a Hidden Past
Imagine working as a high school teacher, and your boyfriend helps you set something up after the school day has ended. What would you think if the school principal had an odd reaction to meeting him? Would you be worried if she set up a meeting with HR?
In this story, one woman is in this situation. Her boyfriend did not do anything inappropriate at school, but she thinks the principal might recognized him and realized where she recognized him from. Now, she’s worried about what’s going to happen in the HR meeting. She’s pretty stressed out about the whole situation, but her boyfriend, if anything, seems proud.
Keep reading for all the details.
My supervisor met my boyfriend and now she wants an HR meeting
I (24f) am a high school science teacher and my boyfriend (25m) is an OF model (this is important).
Today after school, he helped me carry in some stuff for a lab I’ll be doing with my kids. When he arrived the principal (I’ll call her Jan) was outside for dismissal and was able to meet him.
While he was helping me set everything up in my classroom, Jan came in and asked if they had ever met since he looked familiar.
My bf said he didn’t think so and that was that.
This is odd.
When we finished I gave him a tour of the school that ended at the office.
Jan was still there and greeted us again before a look of, what I can only describe as fear, came across her face.
She quickly excused herself and we were left alone and confused.
Maybe she realized where she recognized him from.
My bf asked if maybe she recognized him from his OF page.
I said surely not since she’s a middle aged woman who barely knows how to use her phone.
He let me live in denial until I got a text from her as we were cooking dinner.
She said this: Good evening OP, I’d like to have a meeting with you and [HR person] from HR tomorrow morning. Please be in my office at 7:00AM.
She feels pretty stressed out.
So now I’m almost certain that my bf was right and she does know him from his page.
He keeps trying to reassure me that it’s not about that but I can see in his eyes that he’s at least a little proud of himself.
I’ve kicked him out to go buy me some stress snacks, my friends are busy, and my family doesn’t now he’s an OF model so I don’t know who else to turn to.
Maybe y’all have advice for me? I want to crawl out of my skin.
Yikes! I wonder what’s going to happen at the HR meeting?
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who had to find a creative way to communicate with her child’s school even though they refused to speak English.
Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.
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This person shares what they wish OP could announce.
One person offers a suggestion.
She could lie.
This is a good point.
If the principal recognized her boyfriend that quickly, she really must have spent quite a bit of time watching him online. That seems to be the real issue here. The principal’s online habits should be called into question, not OP’s boyfriend’s career choice.
It may not have been the wisest decision for her to bring her boyfriend to her workplace. If she hadn’t casually introduced her boyfriend to the principal, there wouldn’t be a meeting with HR.
But should her boyfriend’s career choice really impact her own career? That doesn’t seem right.
I hope she doesn’t lose her job over this.
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