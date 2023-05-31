A Target Worker Shared All the Items That Were Stolen From the Beauty Section in Only One Day
It’s pretty discouraging to see how much people steal these days…
Or maybe it’s always been that way but we know more about it now because everyone has a camera and things are easier to document.
Either way, it’s a bummer.
And a Target employee shared a video on TikTok where she showed viewers the extent of the theft that goes on in her store’s beauty section. And she showed how thieves take items out of their packaging to avoid detection.
In the video, the woman said, “This was everything that was stolen in the beauty section today that we found just laying around, empty packages.”
And she added, “This moisturizer just empty. This Morphe 2 pallet, some Vaseline, some…serum drops, eyelashes…”
She then showed more examples of items stolen from the store.
The woman also showed viewers a “Do’s” and “Don’t” list that instructs her fellow workers how to deal with stolen items.
Now it’s time to see the whole video!
@user74673289993 Stolen items found in the beauty section at Target #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #sad #stolen #dontdothis #payforyouritems #target #beauty #targettok #tiktok #makeup #hair #cosemetics #vlog #video #working #work #stocking #targethaul #targetrun #targetaudience #targetstore #shopping #targetstyle #stolenitems ♬ original sound – user
And here’s what folks had to say about this on TikTok.
Just remember friends, crime doesn’t pay!