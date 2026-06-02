An IT Worker Logged On Early to Fix a Simple Email Glitch—and Uncovered an Active, Company-Wide Cyber Attack

Tech problems aren’t always as complicated as they sound.

In this story, an IT officer received an early morning call about someone not getting their email.

Expecting a typical issue, he went to check in person and investigate the problem.

What he discovered along the way made the situation far more obvious than expected.

Check out the full details below.

I can’t get my email This is a story from 20 or so years ago, back when our IT department had only 4 or so people. We all did everything. We soldered crossover RS232 printer cables. We handled support calls. We wrote code. We also did after-hours support. We had staggered shifts, so we could cover from 7 a.m. through to 6 p.m. on site.

This IT employee arrived early in the morning.

One morning, I arrived at 7 a.m. I received a call from a co-worker. He was not in IT. He said something I will never forget, “I can’t get my email.” I have remembered that phrase for two reasons. One is the bad grammar. The other is the story I am telling you now.

He decided to visit Simon’s cubicle.

So for those of you experienced in tech support, what is the issue? Go on. While you read the following paragraphs, think of all the reasons why someone cannot get their email. This user’s name was Simon. He has passed now, unfortunately. I thought I would give him really good service. I decided to make a personal visit so early in the morning.

He noticed that there are no lights or power.

He was located in an adjoining building. It was up a set of stairs, so I made my way out of my building. I went over to his. I got to the stairwell. I noticed something. The overhead lights were off. I got to his floor. All the lights were off. There is a kitchen near the stairwell. The fridge was not running. I also could not hear the aircon.

He got to Simon’s unit, and indeed, his computer was turned off.

I got to Simon. His computer was not turned on. It had no power. The power to the floor was out. “I can’t get my email?” Really? That is the error you give me when there is a power outage?

He turned the breaker on, and his computer booted up.

I headed to the kitchen where the circuit breakers are. I found that the main breaker was off. I turned it on. Everything came to life. His computer booted up. He got his email. Sigh.

Seriously? He didn’t bother to tell OP that there was no power in the building?

To be fair, not everyone thinks like an IT technician.

But when the lights, fridge, air conditioning, and computer are all off, email is probably not the root cause.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a hiring manager who is shocked by an applicant’s entitled attitude about working full time.

At least, the fix turned out to be quick and simple. Let’s see other people’s reactions.

This one made a close guess.

Short and funny. Lol.

Sounds like his call worked, says this one.

Yes, indeed!

Finally, this person makes a valid point.

The real IT fix should always begin with, “Is the power turned on?”