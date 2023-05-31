A Woman Shared How She Saved Money While Shopping at CVS
Let’s cut to the chase: we all know that pretty much EVERYTHING at the store costs more these days.
Food, condiments, trash bags, ALL OF IT.
So that means that more and more people are looking for ways to save money when they go shopping.
And we’re here to remind you that coupons still exist, friends!
A woman named Vanessa shared a video about how she has saved big money at CVS using the store’s ExtraCare program.
In the video, Vanessa shows viewers that she cut down her bill at CVS from $80 to only $21 by using coupons.
The video’s caption reads, “I did NOT expect my total to go down that low. We LOVE it here.”
So it’s definitely worth your while to enroll in programs like these in different stores so you can save big bucks in the future.
And as for those incredibly LOOOONG receipts you get a CVS, hang on to those so you can see how much cash you can potentially save while shopping.
Take a look at the video.
@vanessa.solissss I did NOT expect my total to go down that low 😅 We LOVE it here 🫶🏼 From $80 to $21 BUT I got back $19 in ECB’s AND $4 from Alexa app for the Schick Razor’s 😎 #couponingwithvane #couponing #couponer #couponingforbeginners #couponingfornewbies #cvsdeals #cvsdigitaldeals #cvsdealsfortheweek #cvsdealsthisweek #cvs #cvscouponing #couponersoftiktok #couponcommunity #savingmoney #neverpayingfullpriceagain #extracarebucks #moneyback #cashback #satisfying #satisfyingfeeling #inflationwho ♬ White Tee – Summer Walker & NO1-NOAH
The more you know, friends!