May 31, 2023

A Woman Shared How She Saved Money While Shopping at CVS

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s cut to the chase: we all know that pretty much EVERYTHING at the store costs more these days.

Food, condiments, trash bags, ALL OF IT.

So that means that more and more people are looking for ways to save money when they go shopping.

And we’re here to remind you that coupons still exist, friends!

A woman named Vanessa shared a video about how she has saved big money at CVS using the store’s ExtraCare program.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.58.01 PM A Woman Shared How She Saved Money While Shopping at CVS

Photo Credit: TikTok

In the video, Vanessa shows viewers that she cut down her bill at CVS from $80 to only $21 by using coupons.

The video’s caption reads, “I did NOT expect my total to go down that low. We LOVE it here.”

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.58.10 PM 1 A Woman Shared How She Saved Money While Shopping at CVS

Photo Credit: TikTok

So it’s definitely worth your while to enroll in programs like these in different stores so you can save big bucks in the future.

And as for those incredibly LOOOONG receipts you get a CVS, hang on to those so you can see how much cash you can potentially save while shopping.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.58.37 PM A Woman Shared How She Saved Money While Shopping at CVS

Photo Credit: TikTok

Take a look at the video.

@vanessa.solissss I did NOT expect my total to go down that low 😅 We LOVE it here 🫶🏼 From $80 to $21 BUT I got back $19 in ECB’s AND $4 from Alexa app for the Schick Razor’s 😎 #couponingwithvane #couponing #couponer #couponingforbeginners #couponingfornewbies #cvsdeals #cvsdigitaldeals #cvsdealsfortheweek #cvsdealsthisweek #cvs #cvscouponing #couponersoftiktok #couponcommunity #savingmoney #neverpayingfullpriceagain #extracarebucks #moneyback #cashback #satisfying #satisfyingfeeling #inflationwho ♬ White Tee – Summer Walker & NO1-NOAH

And now it’s time to see what people said about this on TikTok.

One person thanked her for the tip.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.56.12 PM A Woman Shared How She Saved Money While Shopping at CVS

Photo Credit: TikTok

And another person said their mom took advantage of CVS deals all the time.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.56.27 PM A Woman Shared How She Saved Money While Shopping at CVS

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer talked about how they helped their boyfriend save a whole lot of money at CVS by taking advantage of their deals.

Screen Shot 2023 05 18 at 12.56.35 PM A Woman Shared How She Saved Money While Shopping at CVS

Photo Credit: TikTok

The more you know, friends!

twistedsifter on facebook

