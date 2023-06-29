A Corporate Worker Realized That In-N-Out Burger Pays More Than Her Job
Hmmm, that doesn’t sound right, does it?
But it sounds like the truth hurts in this case where a person shared a video on TikTok saying they realized that employees at In-N-Out Burger make more money than they do at their corporate job.
Ouch!
The person wrote in text overlay in their TikTok video, “Make it make sense. When you realize In-N-Out pays more than what you make at your corporate job.”
The sign in the window of the In-N-Out Burger location has two hourly wages listed, $19.75 and $23.25.
Not bad!
Let’s take a look at the video.
Now let’s see what people said about this on TikTok.
One reader said In-N-Out has always paid well.
Another TikTokker said working there is demanding because the places are always busy.
And one viewer said the managers at In-N-Out make a whole lot of money.
Not all fast food companies are created equal…