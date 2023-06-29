Jun 29, 2023

A Corporate Worker Realized That In-N-Out Burger Pays More Than Her Job

Hmmm, that doesn’t sound right, does it?

But it sounds like the truth hurts in this case where a person shared a video on TikTok saying they realized that employees at In-N-Out Burger make more money than they do at their corporate job.

Ouch!

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.25.47 PM A Corporate Worker Realized That In N Out Burger Pays More Than Her Job

Photo Credit: TikTok

The person wrote in text overlay in their TikTok video, “Make it make sense. When you realize In-N-Out pays more than what you make at your corporate job.”

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.25.55 PM A Corporate Worker Realized That In N Out Burger Pays More Than Her Job

Photo Credit: TikTok

The sign in the window of the In-N-Out Burger location has two hourly wages listed, $19.75 and $23.25.

Not bad!

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.26.05 PM A Corporate Worker Realized That In N Out Burger Pays More Than Her Job

Photo Credit: TikTok

Let’s take a look at the video.

@evelyngordon7 #fyp #foryoupage #viral #corporatelife #inandoutburger #job #wages #corporateamerica #makeitmakesense #employment #employmentlaw #jobposting #jobhopper #fastfood #fulltimework #parttimejob ♬ original sound – Evelyn Gordon

Now let’s see what people said about this on TikTok.

One reader said In-N-Out has always paid well.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.26.28 PM A Corporate Worker Realized That In N Out Burger Pays More Than Her Job

Photo Credit: TikTok

Another TikTokker said working there is demanding because the places are always busy.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.26.50 PM A Corporate Worker Realized That In N Out Burger Pays More Than Her Job

Photo Credit: TikTok

And one viewer said the managers at In-N-Out make a whole lot of money.

Screen Shot 2023 06 20 at 12.26.59 PM A Corporate Worker Realized That In N Out Burger Pays More Than Her Job

Photo Credit: TikTok

Not all fast food companies are created equal…

