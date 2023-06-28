She Gave up When She Was Supposed to Bring Her Sister Her Wedding Veil. Is She a Jerk?
She won’t need it, right?
Well, it does sound kind of important, so you might want to think about it…
Oh, boy…it sounds like this situation got pretty ugly…but was this woman wrong for deciding to give up when she was supposed to bring her sister her wedding veil?
Check out the story below and make up your mind!
AITA for rushing home to get my sister’s forgotten wedding veil, but giving up on bringing it to her?
“My oldest sister Odette just got married at a venue that (with no traffic) is about two hours and fifteen minutes away.
Odette planned to wear great-great grandma Mary’s veil, which has a distinct lace pattern and is passed to only the eldest daughter. In our family it’s considered good luck, heavily sentimental, and we have multiple bridal pictures of eldest daughters in the veil while standing with their mom and grandma.
The bridal party and family met at Odette’s house before driving to the venue. The veil had been in a garment bag, hung up in front of a closet door, but the door had been opened, the hanger fell off, and none of us missed it when we packed up.
We made it to the venue by noon for the 4pm wedding. Odette realized the veil was missing and ran to me in a panic, insisting I needed to be the one to go find it: mom wouldn’t drive fast enough, middle sister Constance was her MOH, and dad was dealing with setup.
I didn’t think I could make it there and back, but Odette insisted and said that if needed we could stall the ceremony a little.
I floored it but sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic for almost two hours, Waze estimating I wouldn’t be at her house until at least 2:45pm. I texted Odette that if I didn’t turn around now, I wasn’t going to make it. She texted back “JUST GET IT HERE.”
When I emphasized that I wouldn’t make it for her wedding ceremony or reception if I didn’t turn around, she said “The photographer doesn’t leave until 7, just get it here before then so mom, grandma, and I can take pictures.” I made it to her house on adrenaline, but it took me forever to find the veil and get on the road again.
Odette’s texts continued after the wedding ceremony and pictures. I was already exhausted, sitting in rush hour traffic, and upset that I’d missed the entire thing. After re-reading our texts they were all about Mary’s veil.
I realized that she didn’t care at all about me being there, which upset me enough to turn around at 5:30pm, with an estimated arrival of 6:30pm and getting later. I texted Odette that I was sorry, but the veil was put up and the house key was in the flower pot. I woke up to a ton of angry texts from her accusing me of ruining her wedding and not trying hard enough to get back.
AITA?”
