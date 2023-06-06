Video Shows Two Guests Wearing White Dresses at a Wedding. The Internet Had A LOT of Opinions.
Here we go again…
When are women gonna learn that it’s really, REALLY not a good idea to wear white to someone else’s wedding?
You’d think that would be common knowledge by now!
But here we are, friends…
And a woman named Isabella posted a video where she showed two women who wore white to another woman’s wedding.
Uh oh!
Here’s a shot of the first woman who wore white on someone else’s special day.
And she continued, “This one wore a legit WEDDING DRESS.”
Wow…that is not a good look at all…
Isabella also included footage of the bride, who was definitely not happy with the situation.
Also included is footage of the bride, which Santos Giha noted that the women in white made the bride sad.
In the comments, Isabella let viewers know that one of the women who wore white was a cousin of the groom.
Yikes!
Take a look at the video…
@isabellasg3 Please never wear WHITE at someones wedding. It is sad and disrespect. @sisilozada #bolivia ♬ original sound – Isabella Santos Giha
And here’s what people said about the video.
One TikTokker offered up a good idea about what SHOULD HAVE happened.
This viewer seemed to think one dress was much more offensive than the other one.
And another person said they saw a girl who went way over the top at a wedding.
