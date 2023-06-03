Women Stuns Her Boyfriend By Learning To Speak Greek. His Reaction Is Adorable.
Relationships are hard, and if we’re being honest, there’s not a lot of positive talk around the internet these days when it comes to love and whether or not it can last.
That’s why videos like this one are so uplifting – the genuine happiness people are able to bring to each other when they put in some effort is always a good reminder.
In it, Kate (@kateplus8ft) surprises her Greek boyfriend when she comes into the kitchen and says “hey baby” in Greek.
@kateplus8ft
I’m working on my pronunciation, I promise🤝
♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey
He stops what he’s doing and stares at her like she has two heads, but eventually responds in kind.
Kate continues the conversation in Greek, reminding him about Mother’s Day and asking whether or not he remembered a gift.
The shock and glee on his face are apparent and pretty adorable, if we’re being honest – like he can’t believe anyone would do such a thing for him.
Kate says she’s still working on her pronunciation, but it’s clear he can understand her just fine.
Commenters are all about this…
And they’re definitely giving her props…
Of course, practice makes perfect!
And her affection for him comes through loud and clear.