Giant Great Dane Realizes He Has to Share His Bed With a Tiny New Puppy—and His Face Says It All

When you bring a new puppy into a home and you already have a dog, there’s going to be an adjustment period.

In this viral TikTok video, a pooch realized that his life was about to be turned upside down by his new sibling.

The video shows a huge Great Dane…with a tiny puppy next to him on his bed.

The Great dane looked concerned about this new development…

The text overlay reads, “The moment he realized he has to share his bed for life.”

The TikTokker wrote in the caption, “Best buddies now.”

Check out the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer spoke up.

And this TikTokker was surprised.

This pooch isn’t an only child anymore!