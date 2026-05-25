May 24, 2026 at 8:45 pm

Giant Great Dane Realizes He Has to Share His Bed With a Tiny New Puppy—and His Face Says It All

by Matthew Gilligan

dogs on a bed

TikTok/@cotswolds_family_rein

When you bring a new puppy into a home and you already have a dog, there’s going to be an adjustment period.

In this viral TikTok video, a pooch realized that his life was about to be turned upside down by his new sibling.

dogs on a bed

TikTok/@cotswolds_family_rein

The video shows a huge Great Dane…with a tiny puppy next to him on his bed.

The Great dane looked concerned about this new development…

dogs on a bed

TikTok/@cotswolds_family_rein

The text overlay reads, “The moment he realized he has to share his bed for life.”

The TikTokker wrote in the caption, “Best buddies now.”

dogs on a bed

TikTok/@cotswolds_family_rein

Check out the video.

@cotswolds_family_rein

Best buddies now ❤️ #dogs #dog #puppies #cutedog #funnymemes

♬ original sound – Cotswolds Family

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who didn’t expect closing her door to study to lead to a sibling blowout.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 11.19.27 AM Giant Great Dane Realizes He Has to Share His Bed With a Tiny New Puppy—and His Face Says It All

Another viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 11.19.42 AM Giant Great Dane Realizes He Has to Share His Bed With a Tiny New Puppy—and His Face Says It All

And this TikTokker was surprised.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 11.19.58 AM Giant Great Dane Realizes He Has to Share His Bed With a Tiny New Puppy—and His Face Says It All

This pooch isn’t an only child anymore!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

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