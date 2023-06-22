You Can Negotiate Mattress Prices and People Shared Videos Where They Shared Their Strategies
My brother told me he just bought a brand-new bed last week and let me tell you, those things ain’t cheap these days.
Especially if you want to get a good one that will last for a long time.
So it’s probably a good thing to know that you CAN haggle prices when you’re out buying your next mattress.
And a couple of people have taken to TikTok recently to talk about this subject.
A woman named Fran shared a video where she simply stared at the screen but had some important information to share.
Fran’s video has a text overlay that says, “Did you know you can negotiate mattress prices?”
And she also wrote, “Almost every bed has at least a 47% margin. They say ‘this mattress is $1200,’ and you say ‘I’d like to pay $700’ and sometimes they say ‘ok.’ It takes zero effort and is thrilling.”
Here’s her video.
Another TikTok user named Taylor shared his own video where he discussed how he negotiated a lower mattress price.
Taylor said he learned about this four years ago when he and his wife were in the market for a new mattress.
He said, “We went into a Mattress Firm, we found, you know, a mattress for $3,500 bucks that we loved. I talked to the sales guy and I was like, ‘What is the best that you can do? I know that you can give me a discount.’ Got him down to, like, $1,800.”
Taylor said they went to a different location and he ended up getting a $3,500 mattress for $1,200.
Not bad, huh?
Here’s Taylor’s video.
Now you know! So go get those deals!