Dad-To-Be Stresses Over Whether He Was Wrong To Choose Ailing Sister Over His Pregnant Wife
This is one of those posts where you think you know which side you’re going to land on after reading the title, but in the end, the devil really is in the details.
OP’s wife is working through a pregnancy after loss, and due to being high risk, has many appointments – any of which could turn scary in a moment. So, OP has done his best to be available and with her for all of them.
The fact that they have a 4yo with special needs complicates things further; he’s a lot to manage for just one person.
On the day of a recent appointment, OP got a call saying his sister had been in a motorcycle accident, was being taken to the hospital, and that the situation was serious.
OP ran to be at his sister’s side, missing the day’s checkup with his wife, only to learn that his sister’s injuries were not life threatening after all.
His wife is upset, since OP knows his mother “can be dramatic,” and the appointment was a total s**t show with their toddler.
OP doesn’t think he made the wrong choice, given the information he had at the time.
He wants Reddit to weigh in, though. Just to be sure.
The top commenter votes NTA, but does acknowledge that this was probably a no-win situation for OP.
This person disagrees, thinking that it would have been best for OP to check with a second, less dramatic party before rushing off without question.
They think that, if one is going to panic, the time is hearing that one’s sister has been in a motorcycle accident.
This person thinks OP has done a great job attending so many appointments so far.
No one but Superman could do it all.
This definitely seems like a no-win situation.
Hopefully once everyone’s emotions level out they an have a reasonable chat about it.