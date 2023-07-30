‘He dates multiple women and they are extremely good looking.’ She Doesn’t Want Her Brother-In-Law to Be Around Her Unborn Child. Is She a Jerk?
by Justin Gardner
People tend to get a little bit upset when you question or criticize their life choices, you know what I’m saying?
And you can understand why someone would get upset by that…
But still, people with children (or who are about to have kids) are allowed to decide who they want to spend their time with…and who they definitely don’t want around.
Check out this woman’s story and let us know if you think she’s being harsh to her brother-in-law.
AITA for wanting to limit my BIL’s access to my unborn daughter because of his dating choices?
“I (31 F) am pregnant with a girl.
My husband (33) has a younger brother (31) whose he’s very close to. However I recently told my husband that I don’t feel comfortable with the idea of his brother spending much time with my daughter once she’s born. It’s not because of my BIL himself. We’re not close but he’s fine. The issue is his life choices.
He’s not married, has no intention of getting married or having kids, and dates only for s**ual purpose. He dates multiple women and the only thing he has in common with them is that, like him, they are extremely good looking. He’s highly intelligent, yet he has no interest in meaningful relationships. I spoke to him about his choices a few years ago, and after accusing me of being ‘moralistic’, he claims that he always uses protection and he never leads the women on.
Which I call BS on, as I can’t imagine any woman with an increasing ticking biological clock would willingly be in a relationship which she knows doesn’t have a future. Not to mention, what woman would want to be with someone who may not even remember your name in a year’s time?
I mentioned this to my husband, however he called me an AH, and said that it was ridiculous to limit our daughter’s access with her uncle just because I don’t agree with his legal dating choices.
AITA?”
And here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.
This reader said she’s an a**hole and she needs to get with the times.
Another individual agreed and also said that she’s a big a**hole.
And one Reddit user said they are worried for her daughter because of her attitude.
This is a really weird one because… would she have had an issue if she was pregnant with a boy?
The whole thing seems really odd. Like she’s maybe jealous of him in some way?
Weird.
