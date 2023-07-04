He Wants His Girlfriend and His Brother to Take Turns Using the Bed. Is He Wrong?
AITA for wanting my girlfriend and my brother to take turns on the bed while they’re staying with me?
“Basically my little brother [19M] is going to be staying with me [25M] and my girlfriend [24F] for a little while.
We have one bed that’s pretty big and comfy and a s**tty pull-out in the living room that no one wants to sleep in.
I said to be fair she and him should take turns on the pull-out every other night, and the other one can sleep in the bed with me.
My girlfriend doesn’t like this idea and says since she actually lives here she shouldn’t have to sleep on the pull-out when my brother is just a guest, but since it’s my house I think it’s perfectly fair of me to decide on the sleeping arrangements.”
