‘Jobs that i’m convinced require employees to be the worst.’ A Woman Makes The Case Why Sephora and PacSun Have the ‘Worst’ Employees
And a woman named Kissy took the employees of a few different places to task in a video she shared on TikTok.
She first talked about Sephora and said, “People say going here without makeup is bad but I’ll do you one better. Having acne-prone skin. These people stare at me like I just ran over their dog. I’m not supposed to be in that store and these people will let me know that immediately.”
And then she talked about how much she dislikes PacSun.
She said sarcastically, “So, fun fact. If you didn’t know this, the onboarding process for PacSun requires you and all the other employees to just huddle up at the register and then whenever a customer comes in you’re just supposed to do this…” and then she stared at the camera blankly.
She said, “If you are a receptionist at a doctor’s office, I’m convinced that if a patient comes in and you treat them like an actual human being, that you get fired on the spot.
In the caption, she wrote, “Don’t boo me, I’m right.”
@iamkissy DONT BOO BE IM RIGHT #sephora #pacsun #fyp #greenscreen ♬ Funkytown But It’s Low Quality (新版) – 怡怡子
